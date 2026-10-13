Arsenal vs. LOSC Lille Lineup Today: Confirmed Team News & Starting XI

Arsenal host LOSC Lille at the Emirates Stadium this Tuesday, October 13, for Matchday 2 of the UEFA Champions League league phase.

The Gunners won their opening match of the competition, defeating Napoli 1-0 on September 9 with a goal from Martin Odegaard. Meanwhile, Lille lost 3-2 to Real Betis on September 8 in their Champions League debut.

Arsenal vs. LOSC Lille: Team News & Starting Lineups

Both teams head into this matchup with at least a couple of absences. Arsenal will be without Christos Tzolis, who is dealing with a hamstring injury, and William Saliba, who has a back injury. Piero Hincapié is also a doubt for this match due to an ankle injury.

Nevertheless, Mikel Arteta could field a competitive lineup featuring Odegaard, Bruno Guimarães, Saka, and Eze.

The Ligue 1 side, meanwhile, will be without Ethan Mbappé, who is suspended for this match, as well as Hamza Igamane, who is dealing with an ACL injury. Tiago Santos is a doubt with a knee injury, while Romain Perraud is also a doubt with a knock.

Arsenal’s predicted starting XI vs. LOSC Lille: Raya; Timber, Konsa, Gabriel, Calafiori; Guimaraes, Zubimendi; Saka, Odegaard, Eze; Gyokeres.

LOSC Lille’s predicted starting XI vs. Arsenal: Ozer; Ngoy, Nianzou, Alexsandro, Verdonk; Andre, Bentaleb; Bakwa, Haraldsson, Perrin; Ueda.

Arsenal vs. LOSC Lille: Teams Form & Latest Results

Arsenal have won four of their last five matches. In their most recent game, they defeated Leeds United 2-1 on October 10, after losing 0-3 to Brighton & Hove Albion on September 19. Before that, they beat Ipswich Town 4-2 on September 15, after defeating Sunderland 2-0 on September 12. As mentioned earlier, they beat Napoli 1-0 on September 9.

Among the Gunners’ standout players, at least in the league, are Odegaard with two goals, Bukayo Saka with three, and Kai Havertz with two. Defenders have also contributed, with Riccardo Calafiori recording two assists and one goal, while Ben White has registered two assists in the Premier League this season.

Lille, meanwhile, have won three of their last five matches. In their most recent game, they defeated Le Havre 1-0 on October 10, after losing 1-2 to Nice on September 20. On September 3, they defeated Troyes 2-0 after losing 2-3 to Real Betis in their Champions League debut, and they also beat Toulouse 1-0 that day.

Among Lille’s standout players this season, at least in Ligue 1, are Olivier Giroud, with two assists and one goal, and Dylane Bakwa, with two goals and one assist. In addition to Bakwa, two other players with two goals each are Tiago Santos and Ayase Ueda.