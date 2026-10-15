Benfica vs. Celtic Lineup Today: Confirmed Team News & Starting XI

Benfica hosts Celtic at the Estádio da Luz in Lisbon this Thursday, October 15, for Matchday 2 of the 2026-27 UEFA Europa League.

The home side began the competition with a 2-0 victory over AC Milan on September 16, with goals from Dodi Lukebakio and Jakub Kaminski. Meanwhile, Celtic began their European campaign with a 3-1 defeat to Ferencváros on September 17.

Benfica vs. Celtic: Team News & Starting Lineups

Both teams arrive at this matchup with several absences. Benfica will miss Enzo Barrenechea, who remains out with a knee injury and is expected back in November. Jakub Kaminski is a doubt for this match because of a muscle problem.

For Celtic, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Alistair Johnston, and Yang Hyun-Jun remain unavailable, while Callum Osmand is a doubt with an ankle injury.

Benfica’s predicted starting XI vs. Celtic: Trubin; Bah, Circati, Araujo, El Karouani; Palhinha, Aursnes; Lukebakio, Prestianni, Schjelderup; Pavlidis.

Celtic’s predicted starting XI vs. Benfica: Sinisalo; Donovan, Murray, Scales, Tierney; McGregor, Baur; Duran, Nygren, Tounekti; Hogh.

Benfica vs. Celtic: Teams Form & Latest Results

Benfica arrive in positive form, with four wins in their last five matches. In their most recent game, they defeated Vitória de Guimarães 2-0 on October 11, after having lost 3-1 to Porto on September 20.

As mentioned, they defeated Milan 2-0 in the Europa League opening round on September 16, after beating Gil Vicente 3-1 on September 13. Before that, they secured a commanding 4-0 victory over Moreirense on September 9.

Benfica’s leading scorer in the Portuguese league so far is Benjamín Pavlidis with eight goals, while the team’s leading assist providers are Pavlidis himself and Gianluca Prestianni, with three assists each.

Meanwhile, Celtic arrive amid a crisis that even cast doubt on the future of their head coach, Martin O’Neill, who ultimately confirmed that he would remain at the club. They have recorded just two wins in their last five matches, and in their most recent outing, they defeated Motherwell 2-0 on October 11.

Before that, they lost the latest Old Firm Derby 1-0 to Rangers on September 20, after suffering a 3-1 defeat to Ferencváros on September 17 in their Europa League debut. Before that, they were also eliminated from the Scottish League Cup in the quarterfinals after losing 3-0 to Rangers on September 13. On September 9, they defeated St. Johnstone 1-0.

Celtic’s current league-leading scorers are Benjamin Nygren and Camilo Durán, with four goals each. The same two players lead the team in assists, with three each. Among the Hoops’ other standout players is recent arrival Kasper Waarts Høgh, who has recorded three goals and one assist this season in the Scottish Premiership.