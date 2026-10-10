Brighton Keep Rolling Near the Premier League Summit

Brighton & Hove Albion continue to impress in the early weeks of the Premier League season. A 2-0 victory at Sunderland on Saturday lifted Fabian Hürzeler’s side to third place with 13 points from six matches. That leaves them just two points behind joint leaders Manchester City and Arsenal, and firmly in the conversation at the top of the table. The Seagulls have scored 18 goals over their opening 6 matches and carry a goal difference of +13. In the competitive landscape of the Premier League, those numbers stand out even more than their league position. Just how far can Brighton keep rolling?

High-Scoring and Clinical

Brighton’s attack has been the foundation of their strong start. They dismantled Coventry City 5-0 away from home, then produced one of the results of the season so far with a 3-0 home win over Arsenal. Even when reduced to 10 men for a long stretch against Sunderland, they stayed organized, took the lead through Maxim De Cuyper, and sealed the points with a late second goal from Jaouen Hadjam. The goals are coming from multiple sources. Creative midfielders and wide players are contributing regularly, while the front line looks sharp whenever chances appear. Pascal Groß continues to dictate play from midfield, linking defense to attack with the intelligence that has become his trademark. The side’s ability to create high-quality opportunities has made them one of the most dangerous teams in the division on current form.

Balance Across the Pitch What makes Brighton particularly effective is the balance they have struck. While the attack grabs the headlines, the defense has been equally reliable. Only five goals conceded in six league games points to a well-drilled unit that is comfortable both in possession and without the ball. Hürzeler’s side press with intensity but also know when to control the tempo, a combination that has frustrated opponents. chaotic 4-3 loss at Chelsea. Even in that game Brighton scored three times, underlining their threat. Since then they have been largely excellent, collecting points against a mix of mid-table and top-half sides and showing they can win in different ways — dominant home performances and resilient away results alike. Their only league defeat so far came in a. Even in that game Brighton scored three times, underlining their threat. Since then they have been largely excellent, collecting points against a mix of mid-table and top-half sides and showing they can win in different ways — dominant home performances and resilient away results alike.