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Brighton Keep Rolling Near the Premier League Summit

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Brighton & Hove Albion
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SUNDERLAND, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 10: Maxim De Cuyper of Brighton & Hove Albion celebrates scoring his team’s first goal during the Premier League 2026/27 match between Sunderland and Brighton & Hove Albion at Stadium of Light on October 10, 2026 in Sunderland, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Brighton & Hove Albion continue to impress in the early weeks of the Premier League season. A 2-0 victory at Sunderland on Saturday lifted Fabian Hürzeler’s side to third place with 13 points from six matches. That leaves them just two points behind joint leaders Manchester City and Arsenal, and firmly in the conversation at the top of the table. The Seagulls have scored 18 goals over their opening 6 matches and carry a goal difference of +13. In the competitive landscape of the Premier League, those numbers stand out even more than their league position. Just how far can Brighton keep rolling?

High-Scoring and Clinical

Brighton’s attack has been the foundation of their strong start. They dismantled Coventry City 5-0 away from home, then produced one of the results of the season so far with a 3-0 home win over Arsenal. Even when reduced to 10 men for a long stretch against Sunderland, they stayed organized, took the lead through Maxim De Cuyper, and sealed the points with a late second goal from Jaouen Hadjam.The goals are coming from multiple sources. Creative midfielders and wide players are contributing regularly, while the front line looks sharp whenever chances appear. Pascal Groß continues to dictate play from midfield, linking defense to attack with the intelligence that has become his trademark. The side’s ability to create high-quality opportunities has made them one of the most dangerous teams in the division on current form.
Brighton & Hove Albion
GettySUNDERLAND, ENGLAND – OCTOBER 10: Pascal Struijk of Brighton & Hove Albion is sent off by referee Thomas Bramall after a VAR check. Despite being down to 10 men, Brighton not only held on but scored for a 2-0 win and keep rolling in the Premier League. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Balance Across the Pitch

What makes Brighton particularly effective is the balance they have struck. While the attack grabs the headlines, the defense has been equally reliable. Only five goals conceded in six league games points to a well-drilled unit that is comfortable both in possession and without the ball. Hürzeler’s side press with intensity but also know when to control the tempo, a combination that has frustrated opponents. Their only league defeat so far came in a chaotic 4-3 loss at Chelsea. Even in that game Brighton scored three times, underlining their threat. Since then they have been largely excellent, collecting points against a mix of mid-table and top-half sides and showing they can win in different ways — dominant home performances and resilient away results alike.

A Fixture List That Will Test

The coming weeks will provide a clearer picture of how far this Brighton team keep rolling. Next up is a home meeting with Crystal Palace, followed by difficult trips to Liverpool and Manchester City later in October. Those matches represent a step up in intensity, yet the confidence currently running through the squad is obvious. Brighton have long been regarded as one of the better-run and more progressive clubs in the Premier League. This season they are translating that reputation into results that demand attention. Sitting third after six games, scoring freely and defending solidly, the Seagulls look every bit a side capable of challenging for a high finish once again. The early table can be deceptive, but there is nothing fluky about the way Brighton are playing. They are organized, dangerous and full of belief. For now, the rest of the league has been forced to take notice.

Edward Perovic Edward Perovic is a Heavy sports contributor. More about Edward Perovic

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Brighton Keep Rolling Near the Premier League Summit

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