Cristiano Ronaldo Strongly Responds to Critics on Al-Nassr Return

Back on the field Friday night with Al-Nassr after the controversies linked to his departure from the Portuguese national team during the international break, Cristiano Ronaldo set the record straight.

The Al-Nassr supporters’ tifo had set the tone. “Greatness must be earned,” the banner read, as if to welcome Cristiano Ronaldo back after a particularly turbulent international break. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner returned to competition Friday night for Matchday 8 of the Saudi Pro League, facing Al-Diriyah.

He was expected to return after causing an uproar in Portugal by leaving the national team mid-camp over a disagreement with Jorge Jesus.

Great players make their mark in big moments. This match looked like just another league game, but not for him. It was his chance to remind the world he embodies leadership and belongs to a different class of players.

Cristiano Ronaldo Scores on Al-Nassr Return After Portugal Controversy

In the 23rd minute, the Portuguese opened the scoring with an open goal after Kingsley Coman’s shot was poorly parried by the opposing goalkeeper. The Frenchman also scored in the second half, sealing a 3-0 win for his side (Samu Costa scored the second goal).

Cristiano Ronaldo makes a winning return to competition, and his club takes advantage to climb back to second place in the Saudi Pro League. With Friday night’s goal, he reaches 980 career goals (833 for clubs, 147 with the Seleçao) and moves closer to his goal of 1,000 before hanging up his boots. It is also his way of responding to recent criticism after the national team psychodrama. His federation is expected to suspend him for the next matches, according to the English press.

That does not stop him from enjoying support from his fans and teammates. “Cristiano is my friend, and I consider him my big brother. After the match, he came to greet me. We also discussed the Portuguese national team, and I told him: ‘We are all behind you. You are number one.’ I wish him all the best,” Owad Aman said after the match.

It was well worth a standing ovation from the crowd and applause alongside the players. Calm returns a little after the storm.

The conflict between Ronaldo and Jorge Jesus added a new chapter after the forward published an extensive statement about his departure from Portugal’s training camp; in that vein, the coach was approached by the media as he left his home and briefly responded to the player’s pronouncement.

“I read the statement, and now, as I do every day, I go to the federation to work, to think about the team and the national team,” Jorge Jesus said.