Cristiano Ronaldo Total Goals: Disputed Own Goal Impacts Chase For 1,000 After Hat Trick

Cristiano Ronaldo continues to bag goals seemingly every time he takes the pitch.

The latest trifecta of goals came in a hat trick on Thursday evening in the Saudi Pro League.

Al-Nassr won 5-3 over Al Kholood as Ronaldo scored in the 66th, 72nd and 81st minutes. They had already gotten goals from Angelo Gabriel and Sadio Mane in the first half.

Those goals raise Ronaldo’s career total even closer to 1,000 across all competitions, but there’s also a goal in dispute.

As Ronaldo gets even closer to 1K, keep an eye on what happens with a recent goal in question, too.

(And while you’re here, check out the latest news on Lionel Messi out of MLS with a “good behavior” rule helping out Messi and Inter Miami.)

How Many Goals Does Cristiano Ronaldo Have?

Ronaldo has now scored 984 goals in his career after Thursday’s hat trick, according to most statistical services.

Some are saying he has 985, though:

🔥🇵🇹 Cristiano Ronaldo reaches 985 career goals after scoring a hat-trick for Al Nassr! 🤖 15 to go for 1.000 career goals. https://t.co/KfBQVi2Go0 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 29, 2026

This isn’t just because counting is hard, either. It’s because of a recent dispute.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Disputed Goal

The Saudi Pro League credited CR7 with a goal last week on what it is ruling a headed finish from Ronaldo.

Video clearly shows the goal to have traversed only off of the defender, though. Ronaldo leaped but didn’t head the ball.

Ronaldo celebrated as if he had scored, and the SPL gave him the goal. World stat providers aren’t following suit, though, although some Ronaldo supporters are counting it — which would give him 985, not 984.

Here’s the video (at this link if it doesn’t display properly here):

🚨💣Funny scenes in the Saudi Pro League as Cristiano Ronaldo celebrated a goal, seemingly claiming it as his own! But the goal was later credited as an own goal, not Ronaldo’s! Cristiano was celebrating like he had just scored a worldie!

https://t.co/Z9yCBVJTps — Topskills Sports UK (@topskillsportuk) October 23, 2026

It’s clear that that shouldn’t count as a Ronaldo goal on the record, which is why most counters don’t include it. But it appears some are trying to keep it attached to CR7’s feats anyway.

Cristiano Ronaldo Goals Breakdown

If we use 984 as the official total, we can break down where Ronaldo has scored those goals.

Of those 984, 450 of the goals were scored while Ronaldo played for Real Madrid.

He has scored 146 for his country, Portugal.

He scored 145 when he played for Manchester United.

Ronaldo is now up to 137 and counting with Al-Nassr after the hat trick.

For Juventus, Ronaldo had 101 goals.

And at the start of his career at Sporting CP, Ronaldo scored 5 goals.

Ronaldo vs. Messi

Cristiano Ronaldo has now scored 984 goals in all competitions.

Lionel Messi is at 936 after being held scoreless on Wednesday night for Inter Miami.