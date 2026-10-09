Everton Controlling Stake Sale: Friedkin Group Opens the Door

Everton’s ownership story has taken another unexpected turn — and it is a significant development from the one covered here just over a month ago, when The Friedkin Group (TFG) was looking for minority investors rather than giving up control. Now, less than two years after taking over the club, the American owners are open to an Everton controlling stake sale. It is a sharp change of direction for a Premier League side that was supposed to have found stability after years of uncertainty, putting the club’s long-term future back in the spotlight for Premier League fans.

In a statement released Friday, TFG said it was “exploring new investment options” for Everton, including the “potential sale of a controlling interest.” The group has appointed investment bank Moelis & Company to advise on the process, but no buyer has been announced and there is no guarantee a deal will follow. TFG insists it will consider only parties it believes can take the club forward.

Why the Everton Controlling Stake Sale Matters

When TFG took control from Farhad Moshiri in December 2024, Everton were dealing with serious financial uncertainty and years of instability. Since then, the owners have overseen the move from Goodison Park to Hill Dickinson Stadium and worked to put the club on firmer financial ground. In its announcement, TFG presented those achievements as the foundation for a new chapter — not as evidence that it had been forced out.

But the timing is hard to ignore. Everton’s summer transfer business frustrated supporters, particularly after player sales generated significant income while the squad received limited reinforcements. That has fed questions about the owners’ ambitions and how much they are prepared to invest in taking the team forward. The club may be in a stronger position than it was when TFG arrived, but a new stadium alone will not satisfy fans who want to see progress on the pitch.

What a Controlling Stake Sale Could Mean for Everton

The phrase “controlling stake” matters. TFG has not announced that it has sold Everton, nor has it said that a buyer is lined up. It is opening the door to a deal that would hand control to another party, provided the prospective owners meet its expectations. Reports have put Everton’s potential valuation at around £800 million including debt, although that figure should be treated as a reported estimate rather than an official asking price.

For supporters, the question is whether a change of control would bring the investment and ambition they have been waiting for. A new owner could offer fresh resources, but a sale by itself guarantees nothing about transfer spending, results or long-term planning. TFG says it will continue supporting Everton while the process unfolds, and the club has indicated it will make no further comment for now.

Everton Face Another Test of Their Long-Term Future

Everton’s move to Hill Dickinson Stadium was meant to mark the start of a new era. Instead, the club is again facing questions about who will control its future, even if the circumstances are less precarious than they were under Moshiri. The stadium and improved financial footing may make Everton more attractive to potential investors, but the next owner’s plans will matter far more than the headline price.

For now, the Everton controlling stake sale remains a possibility, not a done deal. TFG says it wants the right long-term stewards, and that gives it room to reject offers that fall short of its expectations. The coming weeks should reveal whether serious interest emerges — or whether the Friedkins decide that the right next chapter is one they continue to lead.