Football Mourns Jesús de Miguel After Fatal On-Field Collision

Spanish football is mourning the death of CD Tenerife striker Jesús de Miguel, who died Tuesday morning at the age of 30 after suffering a cardiac arrest following a collision during Monday’s match against FC Andorra. The tragedy has sent shockwaves through the game, with Spanish authorities opening an investigation and the country’s football federation postponing Tuesday’s scheduled cup matches. De Miguel’s death has also prompted tributes from clubs and football organizations across Europe.

Police Open Investigation Into De Miguel’s Death

The incident happened in stoppage time at Tenerife’s Heliodoro Rodríguez López stadium, with the match tied 2-2. De Miguel, who had come on as a substitute, chased a long ball into midfield as Andorra goalkeeper Jesús Owono rushed out of his penalty area to challenge him. Owono’s knee struck the Tenerife forward in the chest, leaving him unconscious on the pitch. The goalkeeper was shown a straight red card, and medical staff immediately began treating De Miguel.

The striker suffered a cardiorespiratory arrest and was resuscitated before being taken by ambulance to Hospital Universitario Nuestra Señora de Candelaria. Tenerife initially described his condition as stable but serious. An update early Tuesday confirmed that his neurological condition had deteriorated, and the club announced that he had died at 8 a.m. local time. The match was abandoned after the players and officials agreed that it could not continue.

Spanish National Police have now opened an investigation into the circumstances of his death, with the case under judicial supervision. That does not establish criminal wrongdoing or determine responsibility for the collision. The purpose of the investigation is to establish exactly what happened. It is important to distinguish that process from the referee’s decision to send Owono off during the match.

Spanish Football Suspends Matches as Tributes Pour In

The Spanish Football Federation responded by postponing the Copa del Rey and Copa de la Reina matches scheduled for Tuesday. The federation also cancelled the presentation of Spain’s upcoming Under-21 match against Japan, saying the decisions were made as a mark of respect and solidarity following De Miguel’s death.

The tributes have extended beyond Spain. UEFA confirmed that a moment of silence would be observed at all of its matches this week in memory of the Tenerife forward. Both Tenerife and Andorra have expressed their condolences, while players, clubs and football organizations have joined the messages of support for De Miguel’s family and teammates. Tenerife’s statement also carried a request from his family for privacy during an incredibly difficult time.

A Career Built on Perseverance

De Miguel’s story is also one of a footballer who worked hard to reach the professional game. Born in Madrid, he spent years competing in Spain’s lower divisions before making his breakthrough with CD Castellón. He scored 16 league goals during the 2023-24 season as Castellón won promotion to the second tier, establishing himself as an important part of the club’s success.

He joined Tenerife in July 2025 and helped the club earn promotion back to the second division, scoring 11 goals during that campaign. At 30, he was continuing a career that had taken him from the lower levels of Spanish football to the professional stage.

The tragedy has left his teammates, opponents and the wider football community grieving. His family has asked for privacy, and the focus now should remain on remembering a player whose determination helped him reach the level he had worked so hard to achieve. Football will continue, but this week its silence will say more than any result.