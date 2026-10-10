Inter Miami vs. DC United Lineup Today: Confirmed Team News & Starting XI

Inter Miami hosts DC United this Saturday, October 10, at the new stadium for another Major League Soccer match.

Lionel Messi’s team enters this match in fourth place in the Eastern Conference with 46 points after 27 matches, with a record of 12 wins, 10 draws, and five defeats.

They have the same number of points as Chicago Fire and New England Revolution, who sit in third and second place, respectively. Nashville top the conference with 60 points after 27 matches.

Meanwhile, DC United sit 12th with 30 points after 26 matches, with six wins, 12 draws, and eight defeats.

While the Herons look to climb the standings and stay close to Nashville, DC United are chasing a wild-card spot to qualify for the upcoming playoffs.

Inter Miami vs. DC United Team News & Starting Lineups: Is Lionel Messi Playing?

Doubts remain about Ian Fray’s availability, as a groin strain could keep him out of this match. Mateo Silvetti, meanwhile, has a sore shoulder, while Tadeo Allende is dealing with a knee injury. Israel Boatwright is recovering from an ACL injury, while Santiago Morales is suspended.

As a result, Kily González’s team enters this fixture with several absences. Still, after his latest international match for Argentina against Benin, Lionel Messi is expected to start, with Luis Suárez joining him up front.

Inter Miami’s predicted starting lineup vs. DC United: Rios Novo; Lujan, Casemiro, Micael, Reguilon; De Paul, Bright, Ayala; Messi, Suarez, Pinter.

DC United’s predicted starting lineup vs. Inter Miami: Johnson; Hefti, Bartlett, Rowles, Kurokawa; Nono, Hopkins, Dozzell, Kijima; Stroud, Peglow.

Inter Miami vs. DC United: Teams Form & Latest Results

Inter Miami have won only one of their last five matches, with three draws and one defeat. In their most recent outing, they lost 1-2 to Columbus Crew on September 27, after drawing 2-2 against San Diego FC on September 20.

Before that, they beat Cruz Azul 2-0 in the Campeones Cup, adding another title to Miami’s trophy cabinet. On September 12, they drew 2-2 with Nashville SC; before that, they drew 1-1 with Chicago Fire on September 9.

Meanwhile, DC United have recorded only one win in their last five matches, with two draws and two defeats. In their most recent outing, they lost 0-1 to Paderborn in a friendly at Audi Field on September 30.

Before that, they drew 3-3 against Vancouver Whitecaps on September 26, after losing 1-2 to Charlotte FC on September 19. On September 12, they drew 0-0 with Atlanta United after beating Columbus Crew 2-1 on September 9.