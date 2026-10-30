Is Lionel Messi Leaving Inter Miami in 2027? What We Know

Lionel Messi is once again at the center of transfer rumors about a possible return to Newell’s Old Boys, the Argentine club where he began his development.

However, no official announcement confirms his departure from Inter Miami or an agreement for him to play in Rosario in January 2027.

The rumor gained strength this Thursday, Oct. 29, when the program Estadio 3 on Cadena 3 suggested such a move could be closer than on previous occasions.

The outlet clarified that it knows no concrete details of the negotiations, the conditions of a potential operation, or the player’s decision.

Lionel Messi’s Future: Inter Miami Contract vs. Newell’s Rumors

Inter Miami confirmed the contract details: Messi is under contract until the end of the 2028 MLS season.

The Argentine expressed his satisfaction at continuing with the club when the renewal was announced.

Although that contract does not rule out a future transfer or loan, no official announcement changes his continuity.

Another important point is the calendar. MLS announced on Oct. 29 that it will play a transitional season in 2027, with 14 regular-season matches per team between Feb. 19 and May 8. The playoffs and a final are scheduled for Memorial Day weekend.

Inter Miami already has its debut in that competition scheduled: it will host FC Cincinnati on Friday, Feb. 19, 2027, at 8 p.m. ET at Nu Stadium.

So the calendar change doesn’t leave the team without activity during the first half of the year. A potential several-month stay in Argentina would coincide with official commitments in the United States.

A return to Newell’s retains a sentimental component because of the Rosario native’s history with the red-and-black shirt. But the report that revived that hope does not establish a completed signing.

Based on the public information available, we can confirm Messi’s contractual continuity in Miami and a competitive schedule that includes the first months of 2027.

Inter Miami will play again on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026, against New England Revolution at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. The match begins at 7 p.m. ET and will be shown in the United States on Apple TV, with Spanish and English broadcasts.

The match has direct weight in the fight for second place in the Eastern Conference: New England arrives with 58 points, two more than Inter Miami, and four consecutive wins.

For Messi’s team, a win would mean overtaking an immediate rival in the standings as the regular season closes.