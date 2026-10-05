Jesse Marsch Takes Dig at USA Before USMNT vs. Canada Game

This Tuesday, October 6, the U.S. Men’s National Soccer Team will face Canada in the final friendly of the current international break.

Ahead of the match, Canada coach Jesse Marsch made some comments that will very likely not sit well with American fans.

The Canada manager spoke about the situation during the FIFA World Cup involving Folarin Balogun and how FIFA revoked his ban so he could play against Belgium.

Marsch pointed out that, as Americans, the perception is that they should be treated better, and that this is why people around the world hate the United States.

‘This Is Why Everyone Hates America’: Jesse Marsch Takes Dig at USMNT

He said, “We feel like we deserve to be treated differently because we’re Americans. What I feel when the (Folarin) Balogun ruling happens is that it would never happen in any other country in the world. And this is why everyone around the world hates America.”

Canada will visit Team USA at Allianz Field, the home of Minnesota United FC, in a match scheduled to start at 5 p.m. Pacific Time, 8 p.m. Eastern Time.

The match can be watched live in the United States through TNT, TruTV, HBO Max, Universo and Peacock, while in Canada it will be available through TSN, RDS and One Soccer.

The USMNT could not be coming into this match in better form, as Mauricio Pochettino’s team are coming off a 3-0 thrashing of Mexico in the North American clásico last Saturday, with goals from Julian Hall, Cavan Sullivan and Malik Tillman.

Before that, they defeated Chile 4-2 on September 29, and on September 26 they had defeated Peru 4-1. In other words, the United States have not lost any of their three friendly matches during the current international break and plan to finish this period of matches with a perfect record.

Meanwhile, Jesse Marsch’s team are also coming off good results, having secured victories in their two matches so far during this international break.

In their most recent match, they defeated Peru 2-0 with a brace from Jacob Shaffelburg, while on September 26 they defeated Chile 1-0 with a goal from Jonathan David.

Marsch’s comments only make this match even more exciting. While it isn’t seen as the most important match in North American soccer, it has plenty of history and rivalry behind it, so no one will be indifferent to what happens this Tuesday.