LASK vs. Liverpool Lineup Today: Confirmed Team News & Starting XI

LASK hosts Liverpool this Wednesday, October 14, at the Raiffeisen Arena in Linz for Matchday 2 of the 2026-27 UEFA Champions League league phase.

The Austrian side began their campaign with a 0-1 defeat to AEK Athens on September 8. Meanwhile, the Reds opened their European campaign with a 2-1 win over Atlético Madrid on September 9, with goals from Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister.

LASK vs. Liverpool: Team News & Starting Lineups

Both teams head into this match with some absences. The home side will miss Ramiz Harakate (knee injury) and George Bello (muscle injury). Meanwhile, Moses Usor is a doubt for this match because of shoulder problems.

For Liverpool, Andoni Iraola’s side will continue without Hugo Ekitike (Achilles injury), Giovanni Leoni (ACL injury), and Conor Bradley (knee injury). In addition, three players are dealing with injuries but remain doubts for this match: Alexander Isak with tightness, Dominik Szoboszlai with hamstring problems, and Cody Gakpo with ankle problems.

Given the absences and the opponent, Iraola will likely field an attack featuring Bradley Barcola, Florian Wirtz, Rio Ngumoha, and Lewis Koumas. Otherwise, no major surprises are expected, with Alisson likely to start in goal and Ronald Araujo, Jérémy Jacquet, Virgil van Dijk, and Milos Kerkez protecting him in the back four, with Ryan Gravenberch and Alexis Mac Allister as the main midfielders.

LASK’s predicted starting XI vs. Liverpool: Jungwirth; Mbuyamba, Alemao, Andrade; Jorgensen, Ljubicic, Bogarde, Horvath, Dibango; Kalajdzic, Lang.

Liverpool’s predicted starting XI vs. LASK: Alisson; Araujo, Jacquet, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Barcola, Wirtz, Ngumoha; Koumas.

LASK vs. Liverpool: Teams Form & Latest Results

LASK have managed just one win in their last five matches, and their most recent results have been far from positive. In their latest game, they lost 0-2 to Rapid Wien on October 11 after drawing 3-3 with Hartberg on September 20.

Before that, they lost 1-2 to Sturm Graz on September 13, after a 0-1 defeat to AEK Athens on September 8. Prior to that, they secured the aforementioned victory, comfortably beating Deutschlandsberger 6-1 on September 5.

Among LASK’s standout players in the Austrian league this season are Christoph Lang, who has already scored five goals, and Sascha Horvath and Melayro Bogarde, who have each recorded two assists and one goal.

Liverpool, meanwhile, have won three of their last five matches. In their most recent game, they lost 0-3 to Manchester City on October 11 after defeating Bournemouth 1-0 on September 20. On September 15, they beat Tottenham Hotspur 3-1 after drawing 0-0 with Fulham on September 12. Before that, they defeated Atlético Madrid 2-1 on September 9.

This season, Liverpool’s leading goalscorer in the league is Alexander Isak (4), but, as mentioned earlier, his availability for this match is in doubt. The team’s leading assist provider is Cody Gakpo, with 3.