Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo Could Play Together in December

Carlos Tevez has revealed the guest list for his farewell match, scheduled for Dec. 20, 2026, featuring Argentine idols. The Apache said he hopes it will be his last football game and that it will include Lionel Messi.

In an interview with Rio Ferdinand, his former Manchester United teammate from 2007 to 2009, Tevez stressed that his last match will be against Boca Juniors, alongside a squad of his “best friends.”

“The last match I’m celebrating at La Bombonera, Boca plays against my best friends, and you’re invited. Let’s see if we can put together the team we were talking about,” he said.

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The former Argentine forward confirmed that Messi, as well as Juan Román Riquelme, will be at his last game. Rio Ferdinand also raised his hand to join the team facing the Xeneize side on Dec. 20.

Regarding Cristiano Ronaldo, Tevez assured he would try to get him to join his farewell. Ronaldo will have his last game of the year on Dec. 14 with Al Nassr, so he could be available for the tribute to the Apache.

Finally, Ferdinand asked Tevez who he considered the best player in history. The Argentine leaned toward his compatriot, Lionel Messi, placing him ahead of CR7 because his talent was “natural.”

“For me, Messi, because it’s natural; it comes naturally to him. We used to watch Cristiano, and he trained every feint or dribble he did. I never saw Messi training that.”

Tevez is one of the few players who shared a locker room with both Messi and Ronaldo. The former forward assured that the differences between them aren’t that big, since they always competed to be better than the other, which helped them match up in several areas.

“If we go to the physical side, Messi’s power and Ronaldo’s are even. I think Ronaldo scored many more goals with his head than Messi; in striking, both have improved a lot. In the hunger they have to be the best, I think the competition they had made one grow and the other too, and they were always at the top,” he concluded.