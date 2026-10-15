Lyon vs. Crystal Palace Lineup Today: Confirmed Team News & Starting XI

Olympique Lyon hosts Crystal Palace at the Groupama Stadium this Thursday, October 15, for Matchday 2 of the 2026-27 UEFA Europa League.

The French team began their European campaign this season with a 2-1 victory over Anderlecht on September 16, with goals from Noah Nartey and Keito Nakamura.

Meanwhile, the Premier League side began their European campaign with a commanding 4-0 victory over Lech Poznań, with goals from Jeremy Pino, Chris Richards, Jorgen Strand Larsen, and Eddie Nketiah.

Lyon vs. Crystal Palace: Team News & Starting Lineups

Lyon will be without Loïs Openda, who is facing several weeks on the sidelines with a fibula fracture, while Moussa Niakhaté and Mohamed Ouedraogo are also unavailable with hamstring and knee injuries, respectively.

For Crystal Palace, Dean Henderson (foot injury), Jean-Philippe Mateta (hamstring injury), Takehiro Tomiyasu (calf injury), and Chadi Riad (knee injury) will all be out for this match. However, Axel Disasi will be available to play again after serving a domestic ban.

Olympique Lyon’s predicted starting XI vs. Crystal Palace: Greif; Athekame, Mata, Kluivert, Vinicius; Bidstrup, Morton; Nuamah, Tolisso, Nakamura; Sulc.

Crystal Palace’s predicted starting XI vs. Olympique Lyon: Benitez; Ahanor, Disasi, Richards; Khalaili, Timber, Wharton, Mitchell; Kamada, Pino; Strand Larsen.

Lyon vs. Crystal Palace: Teams Form & Latest Results

The French team has won three of their last five matches, although they lost 2-1 to Lens in their most recent outing on October 9.

They defeated Rennes 4-0 on September 19, after beating Anderlecht 2-1 on September 16 in the Europa League opening round. Before that, they drew 0-0 against Paris FC on September 12 after defeating Auxerre 3-1 on September 4.

Lyon’s current Ligue 1 leading scorer is Ernest Nuamah with three goals, while Pavel Šulc leads the team in assists with three. Other standout players include Corentin Tolisso, who has recorded two assists and one goal in the French league this season, and Zachary Athekame, who already has two assists and two goals this season.

Meanwhile, Crystal Palace have won just two of their last five matches. In their most recent outing, they defeated Nottingham Forest 3-1 on October 11, after having lost 2-0 to Bristol City on October 3.

Before that, they drew 0-0 with Leeds United on September 20 after beating Lech Poznań 4-0 on September 17 in the Europa League opening round. On September 12, Ipswich Town defeated them 3-2.

Crystal Palace’s current league-leading scorer is Tyrick Mitchell with two goals, while Daichi Kamada leads the team in assists with three.