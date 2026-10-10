Major Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal Update Emerges on Saturday

After the psychodrama of the last international break and Cristiano Ronaldo’s clarification earlier this week, the Portuguese federation expects the 41-year-old star to join the Seleção at its next gathering in November.

The Ronaldo saga continues to stir Portugal, but the Portuguese Football Federation seems determined to ease tensions with its captain.

Two weeks after Ronaldo’s hasty departure from the national team camp, Pedro Proença, president of the FPF, publicly said all members of the governing body want Ronaldo back in the national team.

FPF Expects Cristiano Ronaldo to Return in November Despite Discipline Case

“The Federation, the coach and all his teammates agree: we want Cristiano to return. I expect his return as early as the November international break. Cristiano also wants to return. He is the best of all time,” he said on the sidelines of the inauguration of the new AF Porto field.

This statement comes as the FPF has officially opened a disciplinary procedure against its legend after he left the camp without authorization.

After mentioning Portugal’s four Nations League wins and its qualification for the quarterfinals, Pedro Proença insisted the procedure would follow its course.

“There will be a normal disciplinary procedure; the competent bodies will carry out an evaluation in complete independence, but what we note is the FPF’s desire to quickly have our captain back among us, a desire already expressed by the coach, who stated that as soon as he is in condition on the sporting level, our captain would be back among us, and, above all, the strong desire of our captain to return to the national team, an environment where he says he is happy. This is the moment to call for calm and serenity; we are all doing our job, because our desire is common and collective,” he stressed.

Despite this desire for calm, the case is far from closed. The FPF has announced a provisional suspension of CR7 while it awaits the conclusion of the disciplinary procedure. “That will depend solely on the Disciplinary Committee (CD), which is an autonomous body, and which will do its job,” Proença insisted.

The head of Portuguese soccer nevertheless hopes that this episode will not further weaken the national team, and hopes to have a full squad at the next gathering.

“We are counting on the 25 players. We all want to be together in November, without exception. We want to win the Nations League,” he said during his trip to Porto.

Portugal will now turn to what comes next, with two appointments scheduled in November: Denmark at home (Nov. 14), before traveling to Wales (Nov. 17). The Portuguese will approach two matches with the ambition of continuing their run in the Nations League.

It remains to be seen whether Cristiano Ronaldo can rejoin his teammates, as his presence will depend largely on how the disciplinary procedure develops.