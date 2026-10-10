Martin O’Neill Makes Big Tactical Celtic Decision For Motherwell Game

Celtic are far from their best, on a run of negative results. In their most recent match, they lost the Old Firm derby to Rangers 0-1 on September 20, in Matchday 7 of the Scottish Premiership.

Before that, they lost 1-3 to Ferencváros in the UEFA Europa League, and earlier they lost 0-3 to Rangers in the Scottish League Cup quarter-finals.

According to reports, head coach Martin O’Neill has made a key tactical decision ahead of the match against Motherwell this Sunday, October 11.

According to Football Insider, Celtic have decided to return to their usual back four in defense after experimenting with a back three in their most recent match against Rangers.

Martin O’Neill Makes Big Celtic Decision For Motherwell

The report says signing a center-back in the January transfer window isn’t a priority for Celtic, as the manager is satisfied with the squad’s depth and prefers to play with a back four.

“Celtic are likely to revert back to their usual back four shape against Motherwell on Sunday, sources have told Football Insider,” Pete O’Rourke wrote.

He added, “Martin O’Neill opted to switch to a back three system for the defeat to Rangers before the international break, but it is understood that was merely a ploy to try and match up with their rivals’ shape.”

“However, O’Neill is not planning to stick with that setup when the Scottish Premiership returns to action next weekend. Sources say that the addition of a new centre-back is also not a top priority for Celtic in January, with O’Neill satisfied with the depth if the team play a back four.”

“The Bhoys have just four senior centre-backs in their squad, but it has already been decided that a new addition in that area is not necessarily needed. Celtic return to league action away at Motherwell, but O’Neill and the team are under huge scrutiny after a difficult spell in recent weeks.”

Celtic Boss Martin O’Neill Reveals Why He Almost Walked Away

In other news, O’Neill recently explained why he decided to remain in charge of Celtic and the thought process that led to that decision.

O’Neill confirmed he considered resigning as head coach of the Hoops but ultimately said he wanted to continue, explaining his decision-making process in comments reported by the Daily Record.

He said, “I think you take a moment. I genuinely think this, not completely convinced, but had there been no break then I probably wouldn’t even have given it a thought.

“But you know, time to reflect, having a wee bit of time, but it wasn’t even that, it was almost within 24 hours. It’s almost, you felt as if you’re walking away from something here, well that doesn’t look great, you know, it feels as if you’ve kind of given up.”

“It was probably a moment of weakness, which I’ve got plenty of. But the overall thing was, I wanted to continue. I didn’t consult too many people, family obviously, they did want me to continue anyway, regardless, they just wanted to see me working I think. But yeah, it wasn’t that long.”