Messi Gets Opening Night as MLS Sprint Season Ushers In Huge Change

Lionel Messi will get the first spotlight in Major League Soccer’s biggest calendar shake-up in decades. Inter Miami will host FC Cincinnati on February 19, 2027, at Nu Stadium to open the MLS Sprint Season, a one-off competition designed to bridge the gap between the league’s traditional spring-to-fall schedule and its new summer-to-spring calendar. The change will reshape when American soccer is played, bringing MLS closer to the schedule used by Europe’s leading leagues.

The standalone Miami opener kicks off at 8 p.m. ET, with the rest of the opening weekend scheduled for February 20 and 21. The shortened campaign will feature 14 regular-season games per team, followed by playoffs and an MLS Cup final in May.

It is more than a temporary format: the results will also determine places in international competitions, giving clubs plenty to play for despite the reduced schedule.

The league’s announcement of the key fixtures offers an early look at how the transition will unfold.

What the MLS Sprint Season Actually Is

The MLS Sprint Season is a one-time competition designed to prevent a lengthy gap between the end of the current calendar and the start of the new one. Each of the league’s 30 teams will play 14 regular-season matches from February through April, facing every opponent in its own conference once.

That means seven home games and seven away games, with no regular-season cross-conference matchups during the sprint.

The stakes will be high despite the abbreviated campaign. The top eight teams from each conference will qualify for the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs, with single-elimination matches determining the Eastern and Western Conference champions. Those two sides will then meet in MLS Cup in May.

Sprint Season results will also help determine qualification for the 2028 Concacaf Champions Cup and Leagues Cup, so teams will be competing for more than a short-term title. The official MLS Sprint Season guide explains the format and qualification rules.

Messi, Rivalries and the Early Highlights

Inter Miami’s opener against Cincinnati is the headline fixture, but MLS is also using the Sprint Season to spotlight some of its most recognizable rivalries. The LA Galaxy will host Los Angeles FC in El Tráfico on April 10, while Decision Day on May 8 will feature the Hudson River Derby between New York City FC and the New York Red Bulls.

The rivalry-heavy slate gives the compressed season a series of natural focal points, with little time for teams to recover from a poor result.

Messi’s involvement adds obvious star power to the launch. Inter Miami will begin the competition at home, and the club’s opening match will be the first chance for fans to see how the new format feels in practice.

The league has previewed the selected fixtures on Apple TV’s MLS Countdown, but the full schedule—including all home and away matchups—is expected to be released later today.

Why MLS Is Changing Its Calendar

For years, MLS has operated on a spring-to-fall schedule that differed from the calendar used by most major European leagues. Beginning in July 2027, the league will switch to a summer-to-spring format, with the 2027-28 regular season running into the following May. A midwinter break will include no league matches in January, with play resuming in February.

The change is intended to make MLS more competitive in the international transfer market, reduce clashes with FIFA international windows and give the playoffs a more prominent place in the North American sports calendar.

Commissioner Don Garber has described the shift as one of the most important decisions in league history. The official announcement of the calendar change sets out the league’s reasons for moving toward the global schedule.

The MLS Sprint Season is the bridge that makes the change possible without sacrificing a championship or leaving clubs without meaningful league matches for months.

Messi and Inter Miami will open the experiment, but the bigger test will be whether the new calendar helps MLS attract players, manage international commitments and grow its standing in the global game.