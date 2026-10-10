Neymar’s Santos Comeback Stuns Flamengo With Dramatic Late Double

Neymar couldn’t have scripted a much more dramatic return. After five weeks out with a thigh injury, the Brazilian superstar came off the bench at halftime and scored two late penalties to rescue a 2-2 draw for Santos against Brazilian league leaders Flamengo. Trailing by two goals at Vila Belmiro, Santos looked headed for defeat before their returning No. 10 turned the night upside down in a matter of minutes. The result made an immediate impact on the Brazilian Serie A title race.

Flamengo had appeared firmly in control, but Neymar converted from the spot in the 82nd and 88th minutes to earn Santos a point. The first penalty also brought a red card for Flamengo midfielder Jorginho after a lengthy VAR review, changing the balance of the contest. For Santos, it was a remarkable rescue; for Flamengo, two points had slipped away after they seemed within reach.

Neymar’s Santos Comeback Changes Everything

Flamengo built their advantage through Danilo and Lucas Paquetá, scoring late in the first half to put the visitors in a commanding position. Neymar entered at the break as Santos searched for a response, but his decisive contribution came in the closing stages. The first penalty followed a handball incident involving Jorginho, whose dismissal left Flamengo a man down. Neymar kept his composure and sent the goalkeeper the wrong way. Game summary.

Six minutes later, Santos had another opportunity from the spot after Gabriel Barbosa, better known as Gabigol, was fouled. Neymar stepped up again and converted, completing a stunning comeback. The two penalties were not just a personal milestone after his injury layoff; they rescued a result that looked highly unlikely at halftime.

Flamengo Pay the Price in the Brasileirão Title Race

The draw left Flamengo at the top of the table with 61 points from 29 matches, with Palmeiras closing the gap to one point after their own victory. With the championship race tightening, dropping points from a two-goal lead could prove costly. Flamengo will also be frustrated by the circumstances, particularly the lengthy VAR review and Jorginho’s dismissal, which helped shift momentum toward the home side.

Santos, meanwhile, moved to 42 points and eighth place, keeping their hopes of a strong finish alive. The draw ended Flamengo’s five-match winning streak, while Santos also saw their own run of consecutive victories come to an end. Even so, taking a point from the league leaders after trailing 2-0 offered Santos plenty of encouragement. Neymar’s return gives the club another major attacking threat as they pursue a place in next season’s Copa Libertadores.

Neymar’s Return Offers Santos Fresh Hope

Neymar’s performance was a reminder of the influence he can still have when he is available. His career has been repeatedly interrupted by injuries, and Santos will be desperate to keep him fit for the decisive stretch of the season. Neymar proved that when a situation comes up that demands composure under pressure — Neymar is still the man to deliver.

Good to see Neymar return from a right-thigh injury suffered on September 2, and he has indicated that he is still managing his recovery rather than pushing himself recklessly. Santos will need more than one dramatic night to secure their ambitions, while Flamengo remain in control of their own title challenge despite the dropped points. But Neymar’s comeback has given Santos a lift and made the title race a little more interesting. When he is on the pitch, even a two-goal deficit is no guarantee of defeat.