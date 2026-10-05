Gary Neville’s The Overlap Goes Daily — Why American Soccer Fans Should Care

If you follow the Premier League from the United States and you haven’t discovered Gary Neville’s ‘The Overlap’ podcast yet, this is probably the point where you should. The football media brand is going daily with Overlap Daily, launching Friday, October 9, with new episodes every weekday at 4 p.m. UK time — 11 a.m. ET — on YouTube, Global Player and podcast platforms. For anyone looking for something beyond the usual American soccer studio shows, there is now a lot more of it to consume.

That makes this a particularly good time to discover the wider soccer media world built around The Overlap. What started as Gary Neville’s interview and discussion platform has grown into one of the more recognizable football-media brands in England, built around former players, strong personalities and conversations that rarely sound like they were written by a producer beforehand.

What Is Overlap Daily?

The new weekday show brings together a remarkably deep bench of former Premier League stars and familiar football-media personalities. Steven Gerrard will host Mondays alongside Becky Ives, while Joe Hart, Ashley Young and Kelly Cates take Tuesdays. Jamie Redknapp and Tim Sherwood are paired for Wednesdays, with Duncan Ferguson and former goalkeeper Mark Crossley on Thursdays. Fridays will feature Mark Goldbridge alongside Jamie Carragher, Joe Hart and Peter Schmeichel.

The launch episode on October 9 is particularly loaded, with Goldbridge joined by Neville and Carragher. The idea is straightforward: instead of waiting for the next weekly episode to discuss a major story, The Overlap can now react while the story is still fresh. Neville said the decision came after the team realized they had gone several days without a program after a major managerial sacking — and decided they needed to be around every day.

Why American Soccer Fans Should Know The Overlap

Here’s the thing about The Overlap: you don’t have to be an English football obsessive to enjoy it, but it helps if you want to hear people who actually played the game at the highest level argue about it. The existing Stick to Football is a good example, with Neville, Carragher, Roy Keane, Ian Wright and Jill Scott regularly offering a mix of analysis, stories and plenty of disagreement. Recent episodes have tackled everything from Manchester City’s financial case to Manchester United’s problems and the latest Premier League controversies.

That is also where The Overlap differs from some traditional soccer coverage. These aren’t former players simply appearing for five minutes to give a television soundbite. The format gives them room to talk, disagree and occasionally tell stories that would never make it into a conventional postgame interview. If you like the Premier League but don’t already have The Overlap somewhere in your podcast or YouTube rotation, it’s worth finding out what you’ve been missing.

The Overlap Is More Than A Show

Overlap Daily is actually the latest piece of a much bigger operation. The original Overlap podcast has built its reputation around long-form interviews and fan debates, while Stick to Football has become the flagship discussion show. The network also produces other formats, including fan-focused programming, giving it something closer to a football-media ecosystem than a single podcast.

And that may be the most interesting part of the daily expansion. The Overlap isn’t simply adding another podcast to an already crowded soccer-media landscape; it is trying to become a place where fans can go every day for reaction to whatever happened in English football. For American fans who often consume Premier League coverage around work schedules, that’s a pretty useful proposition.

This Is Your Cue to Check It Out

The easiest way in is probably YouTube, where The Overlap already has a huge audience and where Overlap Daily will be available every weekday. The existing channel has built a substantial following around Neville, Carragher and the rest of the network, while the podcast versions make it easy to listen without watching.

So, yes, this is news about a British football show. But for American soccer fans, it is also a pretty good recommendation. Overlap Daily starts Friday, October 9, at 4 p.m. UK time (11:00am ET) — and if The Overlap isn’t already on your radar, this is probably the moment to put it there.