RB Leipzig vs. PSV Live Today: TV Channels, Streaming Options & Starting Lineups

RB Leipzig hosts PSV this Tuesday, October 13, in Matchday 2 of the 2026-27 UEFA Champions League league phase.
The match is scheduled to kick off at 12 p.m. Pacific Time and 3 p.m. Eastern Time. Here are all the details on how and where to watch the game live, along with the expected starting lineups.
RB Leipzig vs. PSV: How & Where to Watch Live on TV, Streaming
|Country
|Broadcasters
|Anguilla
|Bluu
|Antigua and Barbuda
|Bluu
|Australia
|Stan Sport
|Bahamas
|Bluu
|Barbados
|Bluu
|Belize
|Nexgen
|Bermuda
|Bluu
|Botswana
|DStv Now, SS OTT 2
|British Virgin Islands
|Bluu
|Cameroon
|DStv Now, SS OTT 2, New World Sport App, New World Sport 7
|Canada
|DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada
|Cayman Islands
|Bluu
|Dominica
|Bluu
|Eswatini (Swaziland)
|DStv Now, SS OTT 2
|Gambia
|DStv Now, SS OTT 2
|Ghana
|DStv Now, SS OTT 2
|Grenada
|Bluu
|Guyana
|Not listed
|India
|Sony LIV, JioTV
|Ireland
|TNT Sports 7, HBO Max
|Jamaica
|Bluu
|Kenya
|DStv Now, SS OTT 2
|Lesotho
|DStv Now, SS OTT 2
|Liberia
|DStv Now, SS OTT 2
|Malawi
|DStv Now, SS OTT 2
|Malaysia
|beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, beIN SPORTS MAX Malaysia
|Malta
|TSN6 Malta, GO TV Anywhere
|Mauritius
|DStv Now, SS OTT 2, New World Sport App, New World Sport 7
|Mexico
|Max Mexico
|Namibia
|DStv Now, SS OTT 2
|New Zealand
|DAZN New Zealand
|Nigeria
|DStv Now, SS OTT 2
|Pakistan
|Sony LIV, tapmad
|Philippines
|beIN Sports Connect Philippines, beIN SPORTS MAX Philippines
|Puerto Rico
|CBS Sports Network, ViX, NAICOM
|Saint Helena
|SS OTT 2
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|Bluu
|Saint Lucia
|Bluu
|Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
|Bluu
|Seychelles
|Bluu, DStv Now, SS OTT 2, New World Sport App, New World Sport 7
|Sierra Leone
|DStv Now, SS OTT 2
|Singapore
|beIN Sports Connect Singapore, beIN SPORTS MAX Singapore
|South Africa
|SS OTT 2
|South Sudan
|beIN SPORTS CONNECT, DStv Now, beIN Sports Xtra, TOD
|Sri Lanka
|Sony LIV
|Tanzania
|DStv Now, SS OTT 2
|Trinidad and Tobago
|Bluu
|Turks and Caicos Islands
|Bluu
|Uganda
|DStv Now, SS OTT 2
|United Kingdom
|TNT Sports 7, HBO Max
|United States
|CBS Sports Network, Paramount+, fuboTV, ViX
|Zambia
|SS OTT 2
|Zimbabwe
|DStv Now, SS OTT 2
RB Leipzig vs. PSV: Predicted Starting Lineups
RB Leipzig’s predicted starting XI vs. PSV: Vandevoordt; Baku, Orban, Lukeba, Raum; El Aynaoui, Seiwald; Nusa, Nkunku, Maksimovic; Gruda.
PSV’s predicted starting XI vs. RB Leipzig: Kovar; Kostic, Obispo, Geertruida, Dest; Fernandez, Sano, Til; Van Bommel, Man, Perisic.
RB Leipzig vs. PSV Live Today: TV Channels, Streaming Options & Starting Lineups