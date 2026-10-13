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RB Leipzig vs. PSV Live Today: TV Channels, Streaming Options & Starting Lineups

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EINDHOVEN, NETHERLANDS - JANUARY 28: Sergino Dest of PSV Eindhoven chases the ball in the second half of the UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD8 match between PSV Eindhoven and FC Bayern München at PSV Stadion on January 28, 2026 in Eindhoven, Netherlands. (Photo by Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images)

RB Leipzig hosts PSV this Tuesday, October 13, in Matchday 2 of the 2026-27 UEFA Champions League league phase.

The match is scheduled to kick off at 12 p.m. Pacific Time and 3 p.m. Eastern Time. Here are all the details on how and where to watch the game live, along with the expected starting lineups.

RB Leipzig vs. PSV: How & Where to Watch Live on TV, Streaming

Country Broadcasters
Anguilla Bluu
Antigua and Barbuda Bluu
Australia Stan Sport
Bahamas Bluu
Barbados Bluu
Belize Nexgen
Bermuda Bluu
Botswana DStv Now, SS OTT 2
British Virgin Islands Bluu
Cameroon DStv Now, SS OTT 2, New World Sport App, New World Sport 7
Canada DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada
Cayman Islands Bluu
Dominica Bluu
Eswatini (Swaziland) DStv Now, SS OTT 2
Gambia DStv Now, SS OTT 2
Ghana DStv Now, SS OTT 2
Grenada Bluu
Guyana Not listed
India Sony LIV, JioTV
Ireland TNT Sports 7, HBO Max
Jamaica Bluu
Kenya DStv Now, SS OTT 2
Lesotho DStv Now, SS OTT 2
Liberia DStv Now, SS OTT 2
Malawi DStv Now, SS OTT 2
Malaysia beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, beIN SPORTS MAX Malaysia
Malta TSN6 Malta, GO TV Anywhere
Mauritius DStv Now, SS OTT 2, New World Sport App, New World Sport 7
Mexico Max Mexico
Namibia DStv Now, SS OTT 2
New Zealand DAZN New Zealand
Nigeria DStv Now, SS OTT 2
Pakistan Sony LIV, tapmad
Philippines beIN Sports Connect Philippines, beIN SPORTS MAX Philippines
Puerto Rico CBS Sports Network, ViX, NAICOM
Saint Helena SS OTT 2
Saint Kitts and Nevis Bluu
Saint Lucia Bluu
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Bluu
Seychelles Bluu, DStv Now, SS OTT 2, New World Sport App, New World Sport 7
Sierra Leone DStv Now, SS OTT 2
Singapore beIN Sports Connect Singapore, beIN SPORTS MAX Singapore
South Africa SS OTT 2
South Sudan beIN SPORTS CONNECT, DStv Now, beIN Sports Xtra, TOD
Sri Lanka Sony LIV
Tanzania DStv Now, SS OTT 2
Trinidad and Tobago Bluu
Turks and Caicos Islands Bluu
Uganda DStv Now, SS OTT 2
United Kingdom TNT Sports 7, HBO Max
United States CBS Sports Network, Paramount+, fuboTV, ViX
Zambia SS OTT 2
Zimbabwe DStv Now, SS OTT 2

RB Leipzig vs. PSV: Predicted Starting Lineups

RB Leipzig’s predicted starting XI vs. PSV: Vandevoordt; Baku, Orban, Lukeba, Raum; El Aynaoui, Seiwald; Nusa, Nkunku, Maksimovic; Gruda.

PSV’s predicted starting XI vs. RB Leipzig: Kovar; Kostic, Obispo, Geertruida, Dest; Fernandez, Sano, Til; Van Bommel, Man, Perisic.

Manuel Meza Manuel Meza is a sports journalist currently covering international soccer and the NHL for Heavy Sports. With a writing career launched in 2020, he has contributed to industry leaders like Athlon Sports, Sports Illustrated, and The Sporting News. More about Manuel Meza

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RB Leipzig vs. PSV Live Today: TV Channels, Streaming Options & Starting Lineups

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