RB Leipzig vs. PSV Live Today: TV Channels, Streaming Options & Starting Lineups

RB Leipzig hosts PSV this Tuesday, October 13, in Matchday 2 of the 2026-27 UEFA Champions League league phase.

The match is scheduled to kick off at 12 p.m. Pacific Time and 3 p.m. Eastern Time. Here are all the details on how and where to watch the game live, along with the expected starting lineups.

RB Leipzig vs. PSV: How & Where to Watch Live on TV, Streaming

Country Broadcasters Anguilla Bluu Antigua and Barbuda Bluu Australia Stan Sport Bahamas Bluu Barbados Bluu Belize Nexgen Bermuda Bluu Botswana DStv Now, SS OTT 2 British Virgin Islands Bluu Cameroon DStv Now, SS OTT 2, New World Sport App, New World Sport 7 Canada DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada Cayman Islands Bluu Dominica Bluu Eswatini (Swaziland) DStv Now, SS OTT 2 Gambia DStv Now, SS OTT 2 Ghana DStv Now, SS OTT 2 Grenada Bluu Guyana Not listed India Sony LIV, JioTV Ireland TNT Sports 7, HBO Max Jamaica Bluu Kenya DStv Now, SS OTT 2 Lesotho DStv Now, SS OTT 2 Liberia DStv Now, SS OTT 2 Malawi DStv Now, SS OTT 2 Malaysia beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, beIN SPORTS MAX Malaysia Malta TSN6 Malta, GO TV Anywhere Mauritius DStv Now, SS OTT 2, New World Sport App, New World Sport 7 Mexico Max Mexico Namibia DStv Now, SS OTT 2 New Zealand DAZN New Zealand Nigeria DStv Now, SS OTT 2 Pakistan Sony LIV, tapmad Philippines beIN Sports Connect Philippines, beIN SPORTS MAX Philippines Puerto Rico CBS Sports Network, ViX, NAICOM Saint Helena SS OTT 2 Saint Kitts and Nevis Bluu Saint Lucia Bluu Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Bluu Seychelles Bluu, DStv Now, SS OTT 2, New World Sport App, New World Sport 7 Sierra Leone DStv Now, SS OTT 2 Singapore beIN Sports Connect Singapore, beIN SPORTS MAX Singapore South Africa SS OTT 2 South Sudan beIN SPORTS CONNECT, DStv Now, beIN Sports Xtra, TOD Sri Lanka Sony LIV Tanzania DStv Now, SS OTT 2 Trinidad and Tobago Bluu Turks and Caicos Islands Bluu Uganda DStv Now, SS OTT 2 United Kingdom TNT Sports 7, HBO Max United States CBS Sports Network, Paramount+, fuboTV, ViX Zambia SS OTT 2 Zimbabwe DStv Now, SS OTT 2

RB Leipzig vs. PSV: Predicted Starting Lineups

RB Leipzig’s predicted starting XI vs. PSV: Vandevoordt; Baku, Orban, Lukeba, Raum; El Aynaoui, Seiwald; Nusa, Nkunku, Maksimovic; Gruda.

PSV’s predicted starting XI vs. RB Leipzig: Kovar; Kostic, Obispo, Geertruida, Dest; Fernandez, Sano, Til; Van Bommel, Man, Perisic.