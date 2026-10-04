Real Madrid Prepare Blockbuster €100M Move for Arsenal Target

Sought after by Europe’s biggest clubs, Kenan Yildiz could become one of the hottest topics of the next transfer window. Real Madrid are pushing hard to sign the young Turk, while Juventus’ potential failure to qualify for the Champions League could weaken the Italian club’s position.

Real Madrid could make a move for Kenan Yildiz during the next summer transfer window. According to Corriere dello Sport, the Madrid club has once again made the young Turkish player a priority and could make a concrete approach in the coming months.

As a reminder, Real Madrid had already inquired about the player in the winter of 2025, when Xabi Alonso wanted to make him a priority target. Now, Los Blancos have reportedly reactivated their interest, with a bid planned for the summer of 2027.

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Juventus’ sporting situation could, however, decide the matter. The Italian outlet says the Turin club still considers Yildiz a cornerstone of its project and declared him non-transferable during the last transfer window after extending his contract until 2030.

But another failure to qualify for the Champions League could change the situation and weaken the Old Lady’s position. According to the cited outlet, this possibility could push Juventus to consider selling its prized asset in the summer of 2027, especially if it believes it already has a replacement in the young Alajbegovic.

To secure Yildiz’s services, Real Madrid will have to pay a hefty price. Juventus has valued the Turkish international at €100 million, or even more, for almost a year. The Spanish club, which already spent €140 million on Yan Diomandé in the last transfer window, doesn’t seem deterred by high sums when strengthening its attacking options.

Yildiz could thus compete with Vinícius Júnior on the left wing, as Real Madrid looks to build a squad capable of handling a particularly busy schedule. Finally, Real Madrid isn’t the only club interested. Arsenal and Bayern Munich are also monitoring the 21-year-old’s situation.

While the Gunners are particularly focused on strengthening their left flank, Bayern, who know Yildiz well from his time in their youth academy, continue to follow his progress. With three European giants already in the running, Juventus’ potential failure to qualify for the Champions League could turn the Yildiz saga into a full-blown transfer battle.