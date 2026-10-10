Real Madrid Get Terrible Vinicius Jr. News Ahead of El Clasico vs. Barcelona

Vinicius Jr. may be living the worst moment of his career and is once again in the spotlight after his sending-off in Real Madrid’s 1-0 win over Villarreal, when he went from scoring the second goal to receiving a red card and risking missing the Clásico against Barcelona.

It hasn’t been a good season for the Brazilian after the World Cup; he’s no longer the player who, for example, led the team to win the 2024 Champions League, and mentally he doesn’t seem to be there either, as Saturday’s match at the Bernabéu showed.

Why Was Vinicius Jr. Sent Off Against Villarreal?

Vini came on as a substitute in the match around the 52nd minute, needing to leave good impressions to get back on track and keep trying to return to his best level, and what better way to do it than with a goal he had already scored in the 71st, but he went from heaven to hell in minutes.

On a good play by the Merengue side, Jude Bellingham managed to reach almost the goal line and served the ball up to Vinicius, who only had to push it in for a very emotional goal, celebrated by the entire squad and even by a José Mourinho who “ventured” a run almost to the corner flag to congratulate him.

However, after VAR review, it was clear that the former Flamengo player had pulled Nathan Saliba’s hair, who was preventing him from running toward the Villarreal goal, and the match referee did not hesitate to show him a red card.

Vinicius Jr. Could Miss the Clasico Against Barcelona

Because it was a direct red card, the rules state the sanction could be two matches, since it is a punishment for aggression, meaning the attacker would miss Sevilla next week and Barcelona on Matchday 10.

Initially, he will not be able to face the Nervión team on Sunday, Oct. 18, at the Bernabéu, but the committee will decide whether to impose a harsher sanction that would keep him out of the match at Camp Nou on Sunday, Oct. 25.

In fact, Spanish outlet COPE goes further, saying Vinícius Jr. will miss El Clásico because he will be suspended for two matches. Terrible news for Real Madrid.