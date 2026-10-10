Real Madrid vs. Villarreal Lineup Today: Confirmed Team News & Starting XI

Real Madrid hosts Villarreal at the Santiago Bernabéu this Saturday, October 10, for Matchday 8 of La Liga. José Mourinho’s team enter this match with 15 points, sitting fourth in the league after seven matches, with five wins and two defeats.

Meanwhile, Villarreal sit ninth with eight points after seven matches, with two wins, two draws, and three defeats.

The home side are not in the best of spirits, sitting one point behind Real Betis and Atlético de Madrid and, more importantly, behind Barcelona, who lead the table with 21 points and a perfect seven-win record.

Real Madrid vs. Villarreal: Team News & Starting Lineups

Real Madrid will face this match with key absences, as Éder Militão and Rodrygo remain unavailable with muscle and knee injuries, respectively. Ferland Mendy also has a hip injury, while Raul Asencio has a leg injury, and Dean Huijsen is suspended for this fixture.

Federico Valverde is a doubt with an ankle problem, but it hasn’t been confirmed whether he’ll feature in this match.

Most likely, Mourinho’s midfield will feature Tchouameni and Bernardo Silva, with Guler and Bellingham positioned slightly further forward.

As for Villarreal, Tajon Buchanan will be unavailable for this match due to a hamstring injury, but no other players’ status is uncertain.

Real Madrid’s predicted starting XI vs. Villarreal: Courtois; Dumfries, Konate, Rudiger, Carreras; Tchouameni, Bernardo; Guler, Bellingham, Vinicius; Mbappe.

Villarreal’s predicted starting XI vs. Real Madrid: Gulacsi; Mourino, Navarro, Veiga, Cardona; Comesana, Gueye; Akhomach, Moleiro, Pepe; Perez.

Real Madrid vs. Villarreal: Teams Form & Latest Results

Real Madrid have won three and lost two of their last five matches. In their most recent outing, they lost 1-2 to Atlético in the Madrid derby on September 20. Before that, they had beaten Elche 3-2 on September 15, after defeating Rayo Vallecano 4-1 on September 12.

Before that, José Mourinho’s team made their UEFA Champions League debut, beating Inter Milan 2-1 on September 8. Before that, they suffered a surprising 0-1 defeat to Real Betis on September 4.

Meanwhile, Villarreal have recorded just two wins and three defeats in their last five matches. In their most recent outing, they defeated Levante 3-1 on September 20, after beating Málaga 3-1 on September 17. Before that, they lost 1-2 to Real Betis on September 14, 2-3 to Borussia Dortmund on September 8, and 2-3 to Deportivo Coruña on September 5.