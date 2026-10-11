Real Madrid Star Vinicius Jr. and Virginia Fonseca’s Relationship Takes Another Turn

After rumors circulated on social media in recent days, the news has been confirmed: Vinicius Jr. and Virginia Fonseca are no longer together. The influencer’s press office reportedly told several Brazilian media outlets, including Globo, in a statement.

“Virginia Fonseca and Vini Jr. are no longer together. There was no conflict or fight, just the understanding that they no longer wish to continue as a couple,” they explained to the press. The Real Madrid player’s representatives also reportedly confirmed the breakup but declined to give details to protect their client’s privacy.

The relationship began in October 2025, and this isn’t the first time they’ve broken up. Just five months ago, Virginia posted a social media statement confirming the breakup, though they got back together two months later.

Vinicius Jr. and Virginia Fonseca Split Again

“While we were together, I dedicated myself a lot, as I dedicate myself to everything I set out to live in my life. After all, I have always worked hard; I have always been very focused on my dreams and my responsibilities. Throughout my life, I have learned to never negotiate what is non-negotiable for me. So, when something no longer makes sense to me, I prefer to have the maturity to end it with affection rather than stay just to stay,” the influencer explained in May to confirm that the relationship had ended at that time.

The two rekindled their bond in July and appeared together publicly on several occasions. However, for weeks, the press had been talking about a crisis between the couple, with rumors that intensified over the weekend.

The relationship has always been controversial. In this year’s first crisis, rumors emerged about Vinicius’s actions that would not have pleased his then-girlfriend, while Virginia’s role and influence on the Real Madrid player’s on-field performance have been heavily questioned.

What’s The Situation With Vinicius Jr. at Real Madrid?

Vinicius Jr. may be living the worst moment of his career and is once again in the spotlight after his sending-off in Real Madrid’s 1-0 win over Villarreal, when he went from scoring the second goal to receiving a red card and risking missing El Clásico against Barcelona.

It hasn’t been a good season for the Brazilian after the World Cup; he’s no longer the player who, for example, led the team to win the 2024 Champions League, and mentally he doesn’t seem to be there either, as Saturday’s match at the Bernabéu showed.

In fact, Spanish outlet COPE says Vinícius Jr. will miss El Clásico because he will be suspended for two matches. Terrible news for Real Madrid.