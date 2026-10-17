Tebas Real Madrid Response: ‘This Is Intimidation’

Javier Tebas is not going anywhere, and he’s not whispering about it either. Less than 24 hours after Real Madrid demanded his immediate resignation, as we covered yesterday, the La Liga president answered with a statement that read less like damage control and more like a man done being polite. He accused Madrid of a 13-year campaign to remove him, questioned the evidence behind their referee accusations, and delivered the line that’s now everywhere in Spain: “This has a name: intimidation. Wrapping it in an official statement does not turn it into regeneration.”

Tebas Refuses to Back Down

Real Madrid’s Friday statement called Tebas’s comparison of the club’s media strategy to Joseph Goebbels’s propaganda methods “deeply offensive” and “morally repugnant,” and demanded he step down from both La Liga and his seat as vice-president of the Spanish Football Federation. Tebas didn’t blink. “I have lost count of the number of times Real Madrid’s directors have called for my resignation or tried to have me disqualified over the past 13 years: complaints to the CSD, either directly or through third parties, criminal proceedings and more,” he wrote on X. “Today’s demand is just another one. What still has not arrived are the answers.”

He went after the club’s tone directly, too: “They confuse neutrality with independence. My position demands independence, not passivity in the face of injustice, nor silence in the face of the continuous, excessive, and insulting attacks on our competition by Real Madrid TV and its mouthpieces.” Then, almost daring them to keep going: “They can continue to demand my resignation, my disqualification, or my social ‘death.’”

“What They Failed to Achieve With the Super League”

Here’s where it gets genuinely pointed. Tebas tied the entire blow-up back to Real Madrid’s failed Super League project, the exact argument I made yesterday, except now it’s coming from the man actually running the league they tried to blow up. “What they have not achieved so far with the Super League, they are trying to achieve through a distorted narrative promoted by their media outlets and spokespersons,” he wrote. “Real Madrid are seeking to destroy the domestic competition.” He also pushed back specifically on the Negreira angle Madrid keeps leaning on, calling it irresponsible to accuse individual referees by name without hard evidence to back it up, a fair point buried under all the shouting.

There’s a detail in this that almost nobody is pointing out: Real Madrid currently sits on La Liga’s own Executive Committee. The club demanding the league president’s head is, at the same moment, formally part of governing that league!

A Feud That Damages Everyone – Especially the Sport

This stopped being about refereeing standards or Negreira transparency a while ago. It’s a power struggle wearing the costume of a fight for integrity, and I’ll say again what I said yesterday: Real Madrid, the richest, most decorated club on the planet, has spent a season performing the role of victim while sitting at the head of the table. That doesn’t get less absurd because Tebas is now matching their tone insult for insult.

And to be fair to Tebas, he hasn’t exactly taken the high road here either. Comparing a rival club’s PR operation to Nazi propaganda was always going to blow up in his face, and it handed Madrid a legitimate, easy grievance to stand on. He created an opening Real Madrid didn’t even have to invent. Neither side looks good. Constant institutional warfare doesn’t clean up Spanish football, it exhausts everyone who just wants to watch the matches.

Real Madrid has every right to demand better officiating and real transparency on Negreira. It does not have the right to treat the league’s leadership as an enemy to be destroyed every time a result goes against it. Tebas has every right to defend the competition he runs. Turning it into a public blood feud, complete with “social death” and Nazi comparisons, helps nobody. Spanish football has real problems. This exchange isn’t solving a single one of them. It’s just making the poison impossible to ignore.