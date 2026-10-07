The Viral Moment From Farewell for Lionel Messi No One Saw Coming

A security guard portrayed what many fans felt in that moment of Lionel Messi’s farewell. Although he couldn’t see the field at the Estadio Monumental in Buenos Aires, Argentina, because his back was turned, the words and the atmosphere moved him to tears.

Messi’s words after Argentina’s match against Benin deeply affected the security guard as he carried out his duty: watching what happened in the stands.

“It was a great pride for me to defend this shirt. I can only thank you … it is the saddest day of my entire career,” Messi said in an emotional speech on the field.

Tears ran down the security guard’s face as fans applauded and cheered the Argentine idol.

A person in the stands captured the moment. “With his back turned and crying like all of us.“

Lionel Messi retired from the Argentina national team on Oct. 6, 2026, with a goal, two assists, and a tribute on the field at the Monumental, attended by 80,000 people. “La Albiceleste” defeated Benin 3-0.

Coach Lionel Scaloni was another of those who cried after Messi’s farewell. “I was sad, because an unrepeatable soccer player is leaving… he leaves us an incredible legacy,” Scaloni said.

HASTA LAS LÁGRIMAS: la EMOCIÓN del seguridad en la despedida de Lionel Messi de la Selección. 😭 📹 IG/hernanlirio https://t.co/hIduc4ZwSA — TyC Sports (@TyCSports) October 7, 2026

Lionel Messi Argentina Farewell Sparks Outrage Over Awkward Moment

That said, the light and drone show that opened the post-match tribute to Messi’s farewell with Argentina produced one of the night’s most embarrassing images.

When everyone was looking at the sky, including the 85,000 spectators at the Monumental and Leo himself, the first image projected from the air was the logo and name of one of AFA’s sponsors.

A commercial detail in poor taste by the Argentine federation for such an emotional moment, one that caused perplexity on Messi’s face and major anger among fans, who did not hesitate to whistle from the stands.

Not even on such a significant day was the AFA capable of setting aside its greed to profit from a part of the tribute in which Messi was the absolute focus of attention, no one else.

For about 10 seconds over the skies of Buenos Aires, the logo shone first, then the name of an insurance brokerage that sponsors the AFA and whose advertising has had a negative effect, leaving Argentina outraged that Messi’s name was tarnished in a unique moment.

Even the insurance company’s social media account had to disable comments on its posts amid a flood of insults, complaints, and protests, as did the AFA.