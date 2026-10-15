Torreense vs. Sunderland Lineup Today: Confirmed Team News & Starting XI

Torreense hosts Sunderland at the Estádio Dr. Magalhães Pessoa in Leiria this Thursday, October 15, for Matchday 2 of the 2026-27 UEFA Europa League.

The Portuguese club began its campaign with a 2-1 win over Lillestrøm on September 17, with goals from Alex Alfaro and Manu Pozo.

Meanwhile, the Premier League side began its European campaign with a 1-0 win over AZ Alkmaar, courtesy of a penalty goal from Enzo Le Fée.

Torreense vs. Sunderland: Team News & Starting Lineups

Torreense will be without midfielder Nuha Jatta after he received a red card against Lillestrøm. However, the Portuguese team can count on Adriel and Mohamed Ali Diadie, despite both receiving domestic dismissals last weekend.

As for Sunderland, the English side arrive with significant absences: Brian Brobbey, Dan Ballard, and Habib Diallo are all out with hamstring injuries, while Romain Mundle remains sidelined with a long-term knee issue. Thomas Meunier is a doubt for this match after a tightness problem in a recent game against Brighton.

Torreense’s predicted starting XI vs. Sunderland: Adriel; Bruno, Diadie, Volnei, Vazquez; Oudrhiri, Alfaro; Pozo, Marques, Jean; Abubakari.

Sunderland’s predicted starting XI vs. Torreense: Roefs; Mukiele, Danso, Alderete, Methalie; Xhaka, Sadiki; Fofana, Le Fee, Angulo; Isidor.

Torreense vs. Sunderland: Teams Form & Latest Results

Torreense have won two of their last five matches. In their most recent outing, they lost 1-0 to Tondela on October 10, after having defeated Lillestrøm 2-1 on September 17.

Before that, they drew 0-0 with Leixões on September 11, after beating Benfica B 2-0 on September 5. Prior to that, they lost 3-0 to Vizela on August 29.

The team’s current leading scorer is Dany Jean with two goals. Torrense are a Portuguese second-division team that qualified for the Europa League through the cup competition.

Meanwhile, Sunderland have also recorded just two wins in their last five matches. In their most recent outing, they lost 2-0 to Brighton & Hove Albion on October 10, after having lost 5-3 to Manchester City on September 20.

Before that, they defeated AZ Alkmaar 1-0 on September 16. On September 12, they lost 2-0 to Arsenal after beating Hull City 1-0 on September 8.

The team’s current leading scorer is Brian Brobbey, with three Premier League goals, but he will be unavailable for this matchup.