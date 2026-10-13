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Viking vs. Bayern Munich Live Today: TV Channels, Streaming Options & Starting Lineups

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MUNICH, GERMANY - SEPTEMBER 10: Harry Kane of FC Bayern Muenchen reacts during the UEFA Champions League 2026/27 League Phase MD1 match between FC Bayern München and FK Bodo/Glimt at Football Arena Munich on September 10, 2026 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

Viking FK hosts Bayern Munich this Tuesday, October 13, at Viking Stadium for Matchday 2 of the 2026-27 UEFA Champions League league phase.

The match is scheduled to kick off at 12 p.m. Pacific Time and 3 p.m. Eastern Time. Here are all the details on how and where to watch the game live, along with the expected starting lineups.

Viking vs. Bayern Munich: How & Where to Watch Live on TV, Streaming

Country Broadcasters
Anguilla Bluu
Antigua and Barbuda Bluu
Australia Stan Sport
Bahamas Bluu
Barbados Bluu
Belize ESPN 5 Norte, Nexgen
Bermuda Bluu
Botswana DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football
British Virgin Islands Bluu
Cameroon DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, New World Sport 5, New World Sport App
Canada DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada
Cayman Islands Bluu
Dominica Bluu
Ghana DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football
Grenada Bluu
Guyana Not listed
India Sony LIV, JioTV
Ireland TNT Sports 4, TNT Sports 9, HBO Max
Jamaica Bluu
Kenya DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, GOtv
Lesotho DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football
Liberia DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football
Malawi DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football
Malta TSN7 Malta, GO TV Anywhere
Mauritius DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, New World Sport 5, New World Sport App
Mexico FOX Mexico, FOX One
Namibia DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football
New Zealand DAZN New Zealand
Nigeria DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football
Philippines beIN Sports Connect Philippines, beIN SPORTS MAX Philippines
Saint Kitts and Nevis Bluu
Saint Lucia Bluu
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Bluu
Seychelles Bluu, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, New World Sport 5, New World Sport App
Sierra Leone DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football
Singapore beIN Sports Connect Singapore, beIN SPORTS MAX Singapore
South Africa SuperSport GOtv Football
Eswatini (Swaziland) DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football
Tanzania DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football
Trinidad and Tobago Bluu
Turks and Caicos Islands Bluu
Uganda DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football
United Kingdom TNT Sports 4, TNT Sports 9, HBO Max
United States Paramount+, ViX
Zambia SuperSport GOtv Football
Zimbabwe DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football

Viking vs. Bayern Munich: Predicted Starting Lineups

Viking’s predicted starting XI vs. Bayern Munich: Raya; Timber, Konsa, Gabriel, Calafiori; Guimaraes, Zubimendi; Saka, Odegaard, Eze; Gyokeres.

Bayern Munich’s predicted starting XI vs. Viking: Raya; Timber, Konsa, Gabriel, Calafiori; Guimaraes, Zubimendi; Saka, Odegaard, Eze; Gyokeres.

Manuel Meza Manuel Meza is a sports journalist currently covering international soccer and the NHL for Heavy Sports. With a writing career launched in 2020, he has contributed to industry leaders like Athlon Sports, Sports Illustrated, and The Sporting News. More about Manuel Meza

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Viking vs. Bayern Munich Live Today: TV Channels, Streaming Options & Starting Lineups

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