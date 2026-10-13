Viking vs. Bayern Munich Live Today: TV Channels, Streaming Options & Starting Lineups

Viking FK hosts Bayern Munich this Tuesday, October 13, at Viking Stadium for Matchday 2 of the 2026-27 UEFA Champions League league phase.
The match is scheduled to kick off at 12 p.m. Pacific Time and 3 p.m. Eastern Time. Here are all the details on how and where to watch the game live, along with the expected starting lineups.
Viking vs. Bayern Munich: How & Where to Watch Live on TV, Streaming
|Country
|Broadcasters
|Anguilla
|Bluu
|Antigua and Barbuda
|Bluu
|Australia
|Stan Sport
|Bahamas
|Bluu
|Barbados
|Bluu
|Belize
|ESPN 5 Norte, Nexgen
|Bermuda
|Bluu
|Botswana
|DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football
|British Virgin Islands
|Bluu
|Cameroon
|DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, New World Sport 5, New World Sport App
|Canada
|DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada
|Cayman Islands
|Bluu
|Dominica
|Bluu
|Ghana
|DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football
|Grenada
|Bluu
|Guyana
|Not listed
|India
|Sony LIV, JioTV
|Ireland
|TNT Sports 4, TNT Sports 9, HBO Max
|Jamaica
|Bluu
|Kenya
|DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, GOtv
|Lesotho
|DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football
|Liberia
|DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football
|Malawi
|DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football
|Malta
|TSN7 Malta, GO TV Anywhere
|Mauritius
|DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, New World Sport 5, New World Sport App
|Mexico
|FOX Mexico, FOX One
|Namibia
|DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football
|New Zealand
|DAZN New Zealand
|Nigeria
|DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football
|Philippines
|beIN Sports Connect Philippines, beIN SPORTS MAX Philippines
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|Bluu
|Saint Lucia
|Bluu
|Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
|Bluu
|Seychelles
|Bluu, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, New World Sport 5, New World Sport App
|Sierra Leone
|DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football
|Singapore
|beIN Sports Connect Singapore, beIN SPORTS MAX Singapore
|South Africa
|SuperSport GOtv Football
|Eswatini (Swaziland)
|DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football
|Tanzania
|DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football
|Trinidad and Tobago
|Bluu
|Turks and Caicos Islands
|Bluu
|Uganda
|DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football
|United Kingdom
|TNT Sports 4, TNT Sports 9, HBO Max
|United States
|Paramount+, ViX
|Zambia
|SuperSport GOtv Football
|Zimbabwe
|DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football
Viking vs. Bayern Munich: Predicted Starting Lineups
Viking’s predicted starting XI vs. Bayern Munich: Raya; Timber, Konsa, Gabriel, Calafiori; Guimaraes, Zubimendi; Saka, Odegaard, Eze; Gyokeres.
Bayern Munich’s predicted starting XI vs. Viking: Raya; Timber, Konsa, Gabriel, Calafiori; Guimaraes, Zubimendi; Saka, Odegaard, Eze; Gyokeres.
Viking vs. Bayern Munich Live Today: TV Channels, Streaming Options & Starting Lineups