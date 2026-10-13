Viking vs. Bayern Munich Live Today: TV Channels, Streaming Options & Starting Lineups

Viking FK hosts Bayern Munich this Tuesday, October 13, at Viking Stadium for Matchday 2 of the 2026-27 UEFA Champions League league phase.

The match is scheduled to kick off at 12 p.m. Pacific Time and 3 p.m. Eastern Time. Here are all the details on how and where to watch the game live, along with the expected starting lineups.

Viking vs. Bayern Munich: How & Where to Watch Live on TV, Streaming

Country Broadcasters Anguilla Bluu Antigua and Barbuda Bluu Australia Stan Sport Bahamas Bluu Barbados Bluu Belize ESPN 5 Norte, Nexgen Bermuda Bluu Botswana DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football British Virgin Islands Bluu Cameroon DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, New World Sport 5, New World Sport App Canada DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada Cayman Islands Bluu Dominica Bluu Ghana DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football Grenada Bluu Guyana Not listed India Sony LIV, JioTV Ireland TNT Sports 4, TNT Sports 9, HBO Max Jamaica Bluu Kenya DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, GOtv Lesotho DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football Liberia DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football Malawi DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football Malta TSN7 Malta, GO TV Anywhere Mauritius DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, New World Sport 5, New World Sport App Mexico FOX Mexico, FOX One Namibia DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football New Zealand DAZN New Zealand Nigeria DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football Philippines beIN Sports Connect Philippines, beIN SPORTS MAX Philippines Saint Kitts and Nevis Bluu Saint Lucia Bluu Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Bluu Seychelles Bluu, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, New World Sport 5, New World Sport App Sierra Leone DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football Singapore beIN Sports Connect Singapore, beIN SPORTS MAX Singapore South Africa SuperSport GOtv Football Eswatini (Swaziland) DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football Tanzania DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football Trinidad and Tobago Bluu Turks and Caicos Islands Bluu Uganda DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football United Kingdom TNT Sports 4, TNT Sports 9, HBO Max United States Paramount+, ViX Zambia SuperSport GOtv Football Zimbabwe DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football

Viking vs. Bayern Munich: Predicted Starting Lineups

Viking’s predicted starting XI vs. Bayern Munich: Raya; Timber, Konsa, Gabriel, Calafiori; Guimaraes, Zubimendi; Saka, Odegaard, Eze; Gyokeres.

Bayern Munich’s predicted starting XI vs. Viking: Raya; Timber, Konsa, Gabriel, Calafiori; Guimaraes, Zubimendi; Saka, Odegaard, Eze; Gyokeres.