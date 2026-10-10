Vinicius Jr. Sparks Controversy With Goal and Red Card In Real Madrid vs. Villarreal

Real Madrid vs. Villarreal left one of the most unusual and controversial plays of Matchday 8 of LaLiga. Vinicius Jr. went from celebrating a goal to receiving a red card after a VAR intervention that completely changed the outcome of a sequence that seemed favorable to the Merengue.

The decision provoked a furious reaction from the Brazilian forward, who could not believe what was happening at the Santiago Bernabéu. José Mourinho’s team, looking to extend its lead, lost one of its main figures with about 20 minutes left.

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How the Disallowed Goal and Vinicius Jr.’s Sending Off Against Villarreal Happened

Vinicius Jr. scored against Villarreal, but VAR found that the Brazilian pulled an opposing player’s hair during the previous play. Although the sequence initially ended with the ball in the net, the referee reviewed it and disallowed the goal.

The sanction did not end there. The referee deemed the contact worthy of expulsion and showed the Real Madrid attacker a direct red card. Vinicius Jr. reacted in disbelief and confronted the referee, protesting a decision that left him out of the match.

Why Was Vinicius Jr. Sent Off, and How Did Real Madrid vs. Villarreal End?

Rule 12 of soccer provides for expulsion for violent conduct when a player uses excessive force or brutality against an opponent. A hair pull can be sanctioned this way if the referee interprets it as meeting those conditions, regardless of whether the ball ends up in the goal.

After the controversy, Real Madrid still led 1-0 against Villarreal but had to face the final stretch with 10 players. The visitors found an opportunity to push for an equalizer, while Mourinho had to manage the numerical disadvantage in an important match for his LaLiga aspirations.

For some time now, this type of controversy has plagued Spanish football. The controversy began with Vinicius Jr. being left on the bench, as many fans believe he shouldn’t be punished; the Brazilian eventually came on and scored, but was sent off, meaning he won’t feature in the next match. A rough spell for the Brazilian.

Here is the video of Vinicius pulling a Villarreal player’s hair.