Watch: Youngster Julian Hall Scores to Give USMNT Lead Over Mexico

Julian Hall is experiencing a very sweet moment in his career at just 18 years old.

After making his debut with the U.S. Soccer Men’s National Team, he scored against Mexico on Saturday in the North American Clásico to give Team USA a partial lead and make it 1-0.

The goal came in the 28th minute when Gio Reyna’s initial shot was saved by Mexican goalkeeper Rangel, and the ball rebounded directly to Hall, who didn’t waste the opportunity and scored.

You can watch the video in the attached tweet below or by clicking here.

https://platform.x.com/widgets.js

Julian Hall Has Scored in Each of His First Three USMNT Appearances

Julian Hall’s first experiences representing Team USA have been unbeatable; in his debut against Peru, he played only 28 minutes but still scored a goal and provided an assist. His team also defeated the South American national team 4-1.

He then played again against Chile, logging 71 minutes on September 29 and scoring a goal. Well, he scored again, making it his third goal in his third appearance with the USMNT.

This season, Hall is an important and irreplaceable piece for the New York Red Bulls, as in 28 matches played this campaign, 26 in MLS and 2 in the Open Cup, he has scored 13 goals and provided 3 assists: 10 goals in MLS, 3 in the Open Cup, and the other 3 assists also in the American league.

In his most recent Major League Soccer match, Hall scored against New York City FC in the derby, in a 1-0 Red Bulls win.

Before that, his most recent goal came on April 29 in the Open Cup, when they lost to New York City FC.

Having already scored against NYCFC twice and now against Mexico in his first match against the biggest rivals in the United States, we can assume that Hall is a player made for important matches and those with high rivalry and intensity.

What’s Next for Julian Hall?

The USMNT still has another commitment on Tuesday, October 6, when they face Canada before the international break ends.

As for Hall, the 18-year-old prospect will return to club action next Saturday, October 10, when the New York Red Bulls host San Diego FC for another MLS matchday at Sports Illustrated Stadium in Harrison.

Just four days later, they will visit DC United on October 14, while on October 17 they will host Toronto FC in New Jersey.

On October 24, they will host Inter Miami and Lionel Messi and company, while on October 28, the Red Bulls’ final match of the month will take place when they visit the New England Revolution.