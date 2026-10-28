Wednesday Soccer Wrap: City & Liverpool Through on Penalties, Inter Stay Top

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From penalty drama in England to a tragic postponement in Spain, here’s the Wednesday soccer news that mattered most. Man City and Liverpool Advance to EFL Cup Quarter-Finals on Penalties Manchester City survived a tough test against Brighton, drawing 2-2 before winning 4-3 on penalties thanks to heroics from goalkeeper Gerónimo Rulli. Liverpool also progressed […]

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