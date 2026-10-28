From penalty drama in England to a tragic postponement in Spain, here’s the Wednesday soccer news that mattered most.
Man City and Liverpool Advance to EFL Cup Quarter-Finals on Penalties
Manchester City survived a tough test against Brighton, drawing 2-2 before winning 4-3 on penalties thanks to heroics from goalkeeper Gerónimo Rulli. Liverpool also progressed via a penalty shootout to reach the last eight. (beINSport)
Inter Win in Serie A to Stay on Top
Inter Milan ground out a 2-0 victory at Venezia thanks to two late own goals, keeping them level with Lazio at the summit of Serie A. (Yahoo)
Celtic, Rangers and Hearts All Draw in Scottish Premiership
It was a night of shared points at the top of the Scottish Premiership as Celtic, Rangers and Hearts all had to settle for draws in their respective matches. (DailyRecord)
All Copa del Rey Matches Postponed After Deadly Rail Crash
Spain’s football federation postponed all scheduled Copa del Rey first-round games (around 24-26 fixtures) as a mark of respect following a tragic high-speed train collision near Toledo that claimed dozens of lives. (Reuters)
That’s the Wednesday roundup. More action coming soon.
Wednesday Soccer Wrap: City & Liverpool Through on Penalties, Inter Stay Top