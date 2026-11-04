Why Aren’t Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard Playing Today for Arsenal vs. Slavia Prague?

Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard are two of the main changes in Arsenal’s lineup for their Matchday 4 fixture against Slavia Prague in the 2026-27 UEFA Champions League league phase.

Mikel Arteta approaches the European fixture with important changes to his usual squad choices.

The London club will face a demanding test against the Czech side, as they look to maintain their continental prominence.

The absence of two of their main attacking references is especially notable, given how central they are to the Gunners’ attack.

Why Are Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard Not Playing for Arsenal vs. Slavia Prague?

Bukayo Saka is not playing due to a muscle injury suffered against Bayern Munich on the previous Champions League matchday. The English winger has not fully recovered and was left out of the squad to avoid complications while he recovers.

Martin Odegaard’s situation is different, as Mikel Arteta starts him on the bench by tactical decision. The coach decided to rotate and left the captain on the bench, although he will be available to come on during the match if the game’s development requires it.

Bukayo Saka is expected to return after the November FIFA window, provided his recovery progresses well. For now, there is no confirmed return date, so his availability will depend on how his muscle discomfort develops.

Arsenal will aim to get the attacker back in the best possible condition for the season’s upcoming commitments. His absence challenges Arteta, who will need to find attacking alternatives while waiting for one of his squad’s most decisive players to return.

How Has the Season Been for Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard So Far?

This season, Saka has made 11 appearances for Arsenal, recording four goals and one assist. He has featured in seven Premier League matches, scoring three goals, one Community Shield game, and three Champions League appearances, where he has recorded one goal and one assist.

Meanwhile, Odegaard has played 15 matches for the Gunners this season, including nine Premier League appearances, in which he has scored two goals, one Community Shield appearance, where he found the net once, two Carabao Cup appearances, and three Champions League matches, where, like Saka, he has recorded one goal and one assist.