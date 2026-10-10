Real Madrid hosts Villarreal at the Santiago Bernabéu this Saturday, Oct. 10, for Matchday 8 of the 2026-27 La Liga season.

Notably, Vinicius Jr. is on the bench despite being fit and available for this league fixture. Even so, José Mourinho decided not to start the Brazilian.

Why Is Vinicius Jr. Not Playing Today for Real Madrid vs. Villarreal?

A few days ago, Marca reported that José Mourinho decided to reduce Vinicius Junior’s defensive responsibilities, seeing it as a way to raise the Brazilian’s level a little. However, he won’t start this match; instead, he’s being sacrificed, giving Jean-Duamande the chance to start and partner Kylian Mbappé up front.

Jude Bellingham and Arda Güler will support the two aforementioned forwards from midfield. Therefore, Vinicius is not injured; Mourinho made this tactical decision.

This decision has understandably sparked controversy among Real Madrid fans, as some comments on the club’s official starting lineup post on social media express their dissatisfaction with dropping Vini Jr. instead of, for example, dropping Kylian Mbappé.

One user commented: “I wish he would be fair and bench Mbappé too, but well, we’ve already seen who’s really in charge.”

This comment reflects the perception that Mbappé has more power than he should, even as a player.

Still, another section of Madrid fans is happy with this decision. One user wrote: “Finally, they benched the crybaby Vini Jr. Hopefully, he never plays again.”

Vinicius Jr.’s Form by the Numbers: A Season to Forget So Far

In his 383 appearances for Real Madrid, Vinicius has scored 129 goals since joining the club. This season, he has made just eight appearances, and his performances have not met expectations, with only one goal and three assists.

Last season, in 59 appearances across La Liga, the Copa del Rey, the Spanish Super Cup, the Champions League, and the FIFA Club World Cup, Vinicius Jr. scored 23 goals and provided 11 assists. These were better numbers than in the previous 2024-25 season, when he made 52 appearances, scoring 21 goals and providing 15 assists, making assists the category in which he stood out more than in the 2025-26 season.

Vinicius’ most prolific season in terms of goals was 2023-24, when he scored 24 goals in just 39 matches and provided nine assists.

Vinicius undoubtedly has areas to improve to return to his best level, but it is still surprising that, as things stand, Mourinho is the one sacrificing him.