Why Isn’t Arda Guler Playing Today? Real Madrid Lineup Decision vs. AEK Athens

Arda Guler will be one of Real Madrid’s most important absences in their visit to AEK Athens on Matchday 4 of the 2026-27 UEFA Champions League league phase.

The Turkish midfielder has become a key part of José Mourinho’s system and one of the main reasons the Merengues have been playing well.

The Whites arrive in Greece after winning their first three European matches, with the possibility of taking another step toward direct qualification for the round of 16.

However, the Portuguese coach will face this challenge without one of his most influential players, amid a schedule that also includes a demanding visit to Mestalla.

Why Is Arda Guler Not Playing in AEK Athens vs. Real Madrid?

Arda Guler is not playing by decision of José Mourinho, who has opted to rest him due to the accumulation of matches.

The coach believes it’s necessary to manage the midfielder’s minutes after an intense run of matches, so he has decided to leave him out for the trip to Greece.

The Turk is not injured and has no physical discomfort.

His absence is purely precautionary, as Real Madrid has made a strong start in the Champions League, with nine points from nine possible.

When Does Arda Guler Play Again With Real Madrid?

The midfielder is expected to be available again this Saturday against Valencia at Mestalla, in the whites’ last match before the FIFA window. His return doesn’t depend on a recovery process, as he is in good physical condition.

The match against Valencia is the coaching staff’s next objective, as they look to field their main players for a demanding LaLiga visit. Guler’s presence in the starting lineup will depend on Mourinho’s decision.

The Turkish international’s absence will force Real Madrid to play without one of its main playmakers. His importance to the team has grown this season, making him a midfield reference for the Portuguese coach.

Even so, the Merengue side arrives in a favorable position, with three consecutive wins in Europe and the chance to reach 12 points.

The match against AEK Athens will let them test the team’s collective response without one of its regular pieces before facing its next challenge in LaLiga.