Why Isn’t Federico Valverde Playing Today? Real Madrid Lineup Decision vs. AEK Athens

Federico Valverde is once again left out of Real Madrid’s starting lineup for the match against AEK Athens on Matchday 4 of the 2026-27 UEFA Champions League league phase.

The Uruguayan midfielder, who missed the last match against Racing de Santander, is part of José Mourinho’s squad for the trip to Greece.

The Merengue side arrives with three consecutive wins in the competition and will look to maintain their perfect campaign in the Greek capital.

For this match, the Portuguese coach has opted to change his formation, also considering the demanding schedule the team will face before the FIFA window.

Why Is Federico Valverde Not Starting in Aek Athens vs. Real Madrid?

Federico Valverde will start on the bench as a precaution. José Mourinho considers it inadvisable to push the Uruguayan after the physical discomfort that caused his absence against Racing de Santander, so he decided to rest him in a match where he will also rotate others.

The decision is not due to a performance issue or a newly confirmed injury.

Although he could get minutes in the second half, his entry will depend on how the match develops and how he feels physically. The coaching staff’s priority is to avoid a relapse that would leave him off the field again.

The next match against Valencia at Mestalla appears as an opportunity for the midfielder to regain his place in the starting lineup.

It is an important match for Real Madrid’s LaLiga aspirations, especially given the need to stay in the fight for the top spots.

Mourinho intends to have Valverde at full strength for that match, although his starting status is not yet confirmed. The Uruguayan is key to how the team functions, and his presence matters more at a stage of the season when every result starts to carry weight.