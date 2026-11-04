Why Isn’t Florian Wirtz Playing Today? Liverpool Lineup Decision vs. Fenerbahce

Liverpool confirmed their starting XI to face Fenerbahce in the UEFA Champions League, and one key development is Florian Wirtz being on the bench.

The German player is not among the starters, and the lineup differs from the Reds‘ last Premier League match.

Why Is Florian Wirtz on the Bench for Liverpool vs. Fenerbahce?

Florian Wirtz is on the bench against Fenerbahce because Andoni Iraola chose to rest the German international after the recent Premier League match against Arsenal.

Liverpool face this Champions League clash just three days after playing the Gunners, so the coaching staff rotated the starting XI.

Wirtz on the bench is therefore a tactical decision and a matter of minutes management, at a stage of the season when the Reds need to maintain physical freshness and attacking options to compete on both fronts.

This season, Wirtz has made 13 appearances for Liverpool, recording one goal and three assists. Specifically, he has featured in nine Premier League matches, providing two assists, one Carabao Cup game, and three Champions League appearances, where he has recorded one goal and one assist.

The German’s importance to the team has continued to grow, particularly since Iraola’s arrival as head coach.

Who Replaces Florian Wirtz in Liverpool’s Lineup Today?

With Florian Wirtz on the bench, Dominik Szoboszlai appears to be the player tasked with occupying Liverpool’s creative zone against Fenerbahce in the 4-2-3-1 scheme Iraola has chosen.

The Hungarian midfielder will link midfield and attack, providing mobility between the lines and creating danger in the final third.

Rio Ngumoha also stands out among the Reds’ attacking options, while Alexis Mac Allister and Trey Nyoni appear as important pieces in midfield.

Liverpool’s Lineup vs. Fenerbahce in the Champions League

Liverpool are going with a 4-2-3-1 system to face the Turkish side, with the following players included in the announced formation:

Alisson Becker; Kostas Tsimikas, Virgil van Dijk, Jérémy Jacquet, Joe Gomez; Trey Nyoni, Alexis Mac Allister; Rio Ngumoha, Dominik Szoboszlai, Muñoz; Bradley Barcola.