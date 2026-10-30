Why Neymar Got a Two-Match Suspension After Santos vs. Bahia?

Brazil’s Sports Justice confirmed a two-match suspension for Neymar, a Santos forward, after he was sent off for covering his mouth while arguing with an opponent during a Brazilian Championship match.

The second disciplinary commission of the Superior Tribunal of Sports Justice imposed the measure, ruling that the number 10 violated the “Vinicius Law,” a rule implemented in Brazilian tournaments that directly punishes players who hide their words with their hands on the field.

The incident that triggered the punishment occurred before halftime in the league match between Santos and Bahia at Vila Belmiro stadium (1-1).

Neymar Handed Two-Match Ban Under Brazil’s ‘Vinicius Law’

The former Barcelona player exchanged words with rival midfielder Rodrigo Nestor, then covered his mouth to speak to him.

Although the main referee said he hadn’t seen the incident live, the VAR intervention alerted the officiating crew, leading to a direct red card for the forward.

In addition, the referee’s report noted that, after being sent off, the forward ran toward the rival bench to confront the Bahia player, requiring his teammates to intervene to avoid further altercations.

During the hearing, the case instructor, Delmiro Campos, described the Brazilian star’s conduct as a direct attack on fair play, noting that the gesture of “hiding what is said undermines the transparency of the competition and sporting ethics.”

The official argued that the intent and awareness of the prohibition were unquestionable within a context of direct friction.

On the other side, Neymar’s legal defense sought to dismiss the rule’s application. Lawyer Marcelo Mendes argued before the tribunal that the exchange was made in a joking, good-humored tone, denying any animosity or hostile intent.

Likewise, the defense alleged that the player brought his hand to his mouth instinctively and that not every gesture of that nature strictly fits the assumptions of the “Vini Jr. Law.”

Given the seriousness of the debate, some members of the disciplinary commission considered imposing a penalty of up to four matches, although the majority ultimately imposed a two-match suspension in the Santos case.