Will Lionel Messi Play Today for Inter Miami vs. Cincinnati in MLS?

Inter Miami will face FC Cincinnati this Wednesday, Oct. 28, in an important match as both teams look to improve their positions in the MLS Eastern Conference.

Miami arrives after a 2-0 loss to the New York Red Bulls, while Cincinnati has won two straight matches and looks to secure playoff qualification.

One of the main developments will be Lionel Messi’s return to the starting lineup. The Argentine started as a substitute in the last match against the New York Red Bulls and played only in the second half.

The Argentine, with 25 goals, still leads the MLS scoring chart with three matches remaining, although Petar Musa of FC Dallas is close behind with 22 goals, so this match could be key for Messi to secure recognition as the regular season’s top scorer.

Messi has recorded 37 goal contributions in MLS this season, including 12 assists in 28 matches. In addition, the Argentine has scored in every other competition he has featured in this season, including the Leagues Cup, where he recorded two goals and one assist, as well as the CONCACAF Champions Cup and the Campeones Cup, where he has scored once in each tournament.

Lionel Messi Expected to Start After Coming Off the Bench vs. New York Red Bulls

In his last five MLS matches, Messi has recorded six goal contributions: five goals and one assist. He scored a brace against Atlanta United on Oct. 17 and assisted against New York City FC on Oct. 14. He also scored another brace against D.C. United on Oct. 10 and also found the net against Columbus Crew on Sept. 27.

One of Cincinnati’s main problems is its defense, which has conceded 71 goals this season. This could benefit Inter Miami, which has the league’s best attack.

Both teams’ table positions will also matter. Inter Miami sits third in the Eastern Conference with 55 points and is looking to reclaim second place, while Cincinnati sits eighth with 42 points and needs to add points to secure a playoff spot.

Inter Miami is the favorite, mainly because of its offensive form and home advantage. Messi’s return to the starting lineup could also be key to securing the three points.

Cincinnati has players who can score and could exploit Miami’s defensive weaknesses, so the match is expected to have several scoring chances.