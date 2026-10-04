Zinedine Zidane Fires Back at Portugal Over Cristiano Ronaldo Controversy

The controversy surrounding Cristiano Ronaldo and his departure from the Portugal national team continues to generate discussion. After the forward decided to leave the Portuguese squad, some soccer figures have defended the player.

Most recently, Zinedine Zidane acknowledged the Portuguese star’s career and said he deserves respect for his trajectory.

Ahead of the match between France and Belgium, the coach was asked about the situation between Ronaldo and Jorge Jesus, Portugal’s coach. In response, Zidane acknowledged that Ronaldo deserves more respect for everything he has achieved throughout his professional career.

Zinedine Zidane Defends Cristiano Ronaldo Amid Portugal Controversy

“You have to recognize his great career. I was lucky enough to coach him. He made me win many titles. Chapeau, Cristiano! I have always had a lot of respect for those with whom I have shared time,” Zidane declared.

Likewise, ‘Zizou’ acknowledged that he is grateful to the Portuguese player, since he not only spent time with him at Real Madrid, but also won several titles with the forward as one of the team’s figures.

“I was lucky enough to have him with me, and he made me win incredible things, so I take my hat off to Cristiano,” added the French coach, who highlighted the importance the Portuguese player had during his time with the Merengues.

Zidane’s words come amid conversations about Cristiano Ronaldo’s future with the Portugal national team and his relationship with Jorge Jesus. The Frenchman’s support also evokes the period when both shared a locker room and were part of some of the most successful moments in recent European soccer history.

During his two spells in charge of Real Madrid, Zidane won 11 titles, several of them with Cristiano Ronaldo as one of the main figures in the squad. Together they lifted trophies in LaLiga, the Spanish Super Cup, the Champions League, the European Super Cup and the Club World Cup, in addition to the Copa del Rey during the Portuguese player’s time with the team.

The relationship between the two was key to the white team’s European dominance, especially because they won three consecutive Champions League titles between 2016 and 2018. During that period, Ronaldo consolidated himself as one of the team’s most decisive players, while Zidane built a project capable of competing for the main titles. For that reason, the French coach did not hesitate to publicly acknowledge the forward’s career and the influence he had on their shared successes.