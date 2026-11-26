There are a lot of college football programs sitting there with one week left in the regular season starting to wonder what their quarterback depth chart might look like in 2027. With the way the transfer portal works, especially at the QB position, it’s a big topic, but it’s not always easy to pin down.

That’s certainly the case at South Carolina, where LaNorris Sellers will play a big role in the future of the Gamecocks.

Sellers is one of the most naturally gifted quarterbacks in the country, but that doesn’t mean anything specifically. He still has a decision to make when this season comes to an end.

A quarterback in Sellers’ situation can do anything. He can return to his current program, South Carolina, for another year. He can transfer to another college program. Or he can go to the NFL.

The Gamecocks will have to understand the plans so they can properly pursue any other transfer targets.

Given the way Shane Beamer couldn’t really answer why Sellers didn’t walk at Senior Day last weekend, it may not be the smoothest situation ever in Columbia, South Carolina at the moment.

Could LaNorris Sellers Transfer?

Sellers certainly has the capability to transfer. He hasn’t done it yet in his college career.

If he chooses to transfer, he’ll draw tons of interest from around the country.

Quarterbacks are getting $5 million or more per season, and Sellers would definitely command that kind of payday.

“Sellers has such an exciting skill set but has been far too inconsistent and has never had a great supporting cast,” The Athletic’s Antonio Morales wrote in a new article published on Wednesday. “He could declare for the NFL, return to South Carolina or enter the portal and be one of the most coveted QBs on the market.”

South Carolina will be in a bit of limbo until Sellers makes up his mind. It’ll be a hugely consequential decision for their program, no matter what Sellers chooses.

QB Transfer Intrigue for Sellers

Part of the case for a Sellers transfer would be supply versus demand.

A lot of programs will be looking for good quarterbacks in the transfer portal this season. And there won’t be a ton of good QBs available.

Sellers would get huge offers if he ends up in the transfer portal — and then South Carolina would have to pursue a new quarterback, too. Keep an eye on this situation for sure.