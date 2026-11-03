Rain is pouring on South Florida, and has been for days, as storms continue to hammer SoFlo this week and while the rain can be a complete headache for South Florida residents it may actually be a benefit for the Miami Dolphins.
Miami is gearing up to face the NFL powerhouse Detroit Lions on Sunday in South Florida but the intense rain is the talk of the town.
The Dolphins play at Hard Rock Stadium, which is built to handle the harshest storms.
According to Google Gemini:
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- HVAC Air Filtration (Suites and Clubs): The stadium upgraded its indoor club and suite air conditioning filters from MERV 10 to MERV 14 (hospital-grade), and increased outside air ventilation volume from 30% to 45%, as detailed in reporting from Sports Illustrated.
- SubAir Sport Field System: The natural grass playing field features a SubAir Sport System integrated with TurfWatch Technology that controls moisture, aerates the entire root zone concurrently, and removes over 18,000 gallons of water per minute from the turf.
- Remote Water Stations: The venue uses mobile, solar-powered remote tap water filtration and flash-cooling stations to supply cold drinking water.
Miami had a similar situation on Sunday during their loss to the New England Patriots, where the filtration system became the focus of the broadcast.
According to weather reports as of today – “Scattered to numerous showers and storms across much of South Florida, from late this morning through the evening hours. Localized flooding is likely, especially with slow-moving storms and consecutive rounds of heavy rain.”
As the Lions prepare to head to town, and the weather hammering South Florida with rain, the field at Hard Rock Stadium will be the focus, especially if the rain continues as the week progresses.
South Florida Weather May Give Dolphins Advantage