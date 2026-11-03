Rain is pouring on South Florida, and has been for days, as storms continue to hammer SoFlo this week and while the rain can be a complete headache for South Florida residents it may actually be a benefit for the Miami Dolphins.

Miami is gearing up to face the NFL powerhouse Detroit Lions on Sunday in South Florida but the intense rain is the talk of the town.

The Dolphins play at Hard Rock Stadium, which is built to handle the harshest storms.

According to Google Gemini:

Hard Rock Stadium utilizes specialized air and turf filtration and management systems :

HVAC Air Filtration (Suites and Clubs): The stadium upgraded its indoor club and suite air conditioning filters from MERV 10 to MERV 14 (hospital-grade), and increased outside air ventilation volume from 30% to 45%, as detailed in reporting from Sports Illustrated The stadium upgraded its indoor club and suite air conditioning filters from MERV 10 to(hospital-grade), and increased outside air ventilation volume from 30% to 45%, as detailed in reporting from



SubAir Sport Field System: The natural grass playing field features a SubAir Sport System integrated with TurfWatch Technology that controls moisture, aerates the entire root zone concurrently, and removes over 18,000 gallons of water per minute from the turf.