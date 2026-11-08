Suns Land Big Man in Proposed Blockbuster Trade

The Phoenix Suns roster balance issues are clearly front and center as the team flubs it’s way through the start of the 2026-2027 regular season.

Despite the Suns stringing together their first back-to-back victories of the season after defeating the Houston Rockets last night, snapping a losing streak to Houston that spanned several games, the team’s issues are glaring.

Despite solidifying their roster to bring grittier and tougher defensive play to the team, the Suns still seem out of place in regards to the point guard and center positions.

Which makes a proposed blockbuster trade with the Sacramento Kings extremely exciting.

Last week, another writer here at Heavy pointed to the floated trade between the Kings and the Suns that looked like this:

Suns Receive: Domantas Sabonis

Kings Receive: Jalen Green, Mark Williams (trade-eligible on January 15), and Rasheer Fleming

Well it seems that the Suns are starting to trend as a potential landing spot for the prized big man.

While they haven’t been linked as heavily as the likes of the Brooklyn Nets, the Suns are being linked more and more to a potential trade for Sabonis.

The Suns were mentioned as a wild card, but the explanation of why the Suns are a good fit make this potential trade seem more logical.

“One team that may enter the Sabonis sweepstakes is the Phoenix Suns. The Suns look like they’re going nowhere and desperately need to make some changes, with the number of veterans on the roster and a lack of assets for the future.

They’re also still paying Devin Booker for three more seasons and have no reason to not try to be competitive. The issue is that Sacramento would need to be okay with Jalen Green coming back, and I’m not so sure they would be without a first-round pick included.”