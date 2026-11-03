Suns Losses Piling Up Leading to Pressure for Immediate Change

The Phoenix Suns lost yet another game on Monday night when the Golden State Warriors took the victory in a game that was highlighted by a scuffle between Draymond Green and Suns forward Dillon Brooks.

The scuffle did little to ignite a Suns team that has played uninspired basketball to start the season, which has them sitting at a pitiful 1-4 on the season with an 0-3 record on the road.

Devin Booker had 26 points and five assists for the Suns before fouling out late in the 4th quarter, encapsulating a horrible season for Phoenix.

But it was all about fouls and ejections on Monday night, with Brooks front and center yet again.

“It just goes to what I’ve been saying for years and years that the refs have this mindset on me because the rule is that it’s got to be intentional,” Brooks said after the morning shootaround prior to the game.

“So, you’re going in my mind to tell me I’m intentionally hitting one of my best friends in the NBA, and I don’t have too many,” Brooks continued. “That’s just weird to me and they went and looked back at it three times. So, it’s whatever. At least I’m not suspended.”

The exchange was the talk of NBA social media with many calling out Green for what has been categorized as a dirty play.

But the Suns weren’t immune to criticism as they continue to lose to open the regular season. With the amount of trade rumors that are swirling in Phoenix, including a recent suggestion the star Devin Booker may be better off leaving via trade, the Suns are finding themselves slowly deteriorating.

What started off as a promising season filled with hope following the surprising success of the Suns last season, is dwindling more into a nightmare as the season churns.