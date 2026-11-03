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Suns Losses Piling Up Leading to Pressure for Immediate Change

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Phoenix Suns v Portland Trail Blazers
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PORTLAND, OREGON - OCTOBER 21: Devin Booker #15 of the Phoenix Suns reacts during the second half against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center on October 21, 2026 in Portland, Oregon. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

The Phoenix Suns lost yet another game on Monday night when the Golden State Warriors took the victory in a game that was highlighted by a scuffle between Draymond Green and Suns forward Dillon Brooks.

The scuffle did little to ignite a Suns team that has played uninspired basketball to start the season, which has them sitting at a pitiful 1-4 on the season with an 0-3 record on the road.

Devin Booker had 26 points and five assists for the Suns before fouling out late in the 4th quarter, encapsulating a horrible season for Phoenix.

But it was all about fouls and ejections on Monday night, with Brooks front and center yet again.

“It just goes to what I’ve been saying for years and years that the refs have this mindset on me because the rule is that it’s got to be intentional,” Brooks said after the morning shootaround prior to the game.

“So, you’re going in my mind to tell me I’m intentionally hitting one of my best friends in the NBA, and I don’t have too many,” Brooks continued. “That’s just weird to me and they went and looked back at it three times. So, it’s whatever. At least I’m not suspended.”

The exchange was the talk of NBA social media with many calling out Green for what has been categorized as a dirty play.

But the Suns weren’t immune to criticism as they continue to lose to open the regular season. With the amount of trade rumors that are swirling in Phoenix, including a recent suggestion the star Devin Booker may be better off leaving via trade, the Suns are finding themselves slowly deteriorating.

What started off as a promising season filled with hope following the surprising success of the Suns last season, is dwindling more into a nightmare as the season churns.

Anthony DiMoro is a veteran sports reporter who started his career back in 2011 with the launch of Sports Rants. Since then Anthony has covered all corners of the sports industry at Forbes, Huffington Post, News Break, Pro Football Network and more. Anthony has interviewed athletes such as Kobe Bryant, Derek Jeter, Cristiano Ronaldo, and many others. Anthony has also extensively covered marketing trends for outlets such as Search Engine Journal, gaming and content creation, and other entertainment verticals launching outlets such as Fright Nerd and Disko More about Anthony DiMoro

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