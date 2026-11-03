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Suns Proposed Trade Lands NBA Champion Point Guard

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Los Angeles Lakers v Portland Trail Blazers
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PORTLAND, OREGON - NOVEMBER 03: Jrue Holiday #5 of the Portland Trail Blazers looks on against the Los Angeles Lakers at Moda Center on November 03, 2025 in Portland, Oregon. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

The season is off to a dud for the Phoenix Suns, who were one of the surprise teams in the league last season, and now the team has been linked to a number of potential trade targets as they try to get a jump in turning their season around.

The Suns have had a clear issue in their backcourt and that is in the form of Devin Booker playing out of his natural position as shooting guard.

Instead, pretty much since the departure of Chris Paul, Booker has been the de-facto point guard in Phoenix and the results leave a lot to be desired.

If trade links have any basis, the Suns could address their point guard position by linking up with a former NBA Champion who is in the middle of a backcourt logjam,

One proposed trade scenario has the Suns linking up with a team they have done plenty of business with in the past — the Portland Trail Blazers.

In this proposed trade the Suns would give up Jalen Green in a straight-up deal for Blazers veteran point guard Jrue Holiday.

Holiday was the point guard for the Milwaukee Bucks a few years ago when the Bucks captured their first NBA Championship defeating the Suns in the NBA Finals.

Now, Holiday is stuck in a logjam in Portland, who may be opting to shed some of that surplus.

Not only does Holiday bring that championship pedigree, and an elite level court vision, but he has brings the defensive element that the Suns sorely need right now.

Of all trade rumors, this one makes the most sense for both teams and bringing Holiday to the Valley of the Sun could be just what they need to turn the season around.

 

 

Anthony DiMoro is a veteran sports reporter who started his career back in 2011 with the launch of Sports Rants. Since then Anthony has covered all corners of the sports industry at Forbes, Huffington Post, News Break, Pro Football Network and more. Anthony has interviewed athletes such as Kobe Bryant, Derek Jeter, Cristiano Ronaldo, and many others. Anthony has also extensively covered marketing trends for outlets such as Search Engine Journal, gaming and content creation, and other entertainment verticals launching outlets such as Fright Nerd and Disko More about Anthony DiMoro

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Suns Proposed Trade Lands NBA Champion Point Guard

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