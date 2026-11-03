Suns Proposed Trade Lands NBA Champion Point Guard

The season is off to a dud for the Phoenix Suns, who were one of the surprise teams in the league last season, and now the team has been linked to a number of potential trade targets as they try to get a jump in turning their season around.

The Suns have had a clear issue in their backcourt and that is in the form of Devin Booker playing out of his natural position as shooting guard.

Instead, pretty much since the departure of Chris Paul, Booker has been the de-facto point guard in Phoenix and the results leave a lot to be desired.

If trade links have any basis, the Suns could address their point guard position by linking up with a former NBA Champion who is in the middle of a backcourt logjam,

One proposed trade scenario has the Suns linking up with a team they have done plenty of business with in the past — the Portland Trail Blazers.

In this proposed trade the Suns would give up Jalen Green in a straight-up deal for Blazers veteran point guard Jrue Holiday.

Holiday was the point guard for the Milwaukee Bucks a few years ago when the Bucks captured their first NBA Championship defeating the Suns in the NBA Finals.

Now, Holiday is stuck in a logjam in Portland, who may be opting to shed some of that surplus.

Not only does Holiday bring that championship pedigree, and an elite level court vision, but he has brings the defensive element that the Suns sorely need right now.

Of all trade rumors, this one makes the most sense for both teams and bringing Holiday to the Valley of the Sun could be just what they need to turn the season around.