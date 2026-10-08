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Alex Eala Gets Good News Ahead of 2026 Wuhan Open

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Alex Eala, US Open
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TOPSHOT - Philippines' Alexandra Eala celebrates a game point during the women's singles first round tennis match against USA's Mary Stoiana on day three of the US Open tennis tournament at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City on September 1, 2026. (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP via Getty Images)

Before the 2026 Asian Games, there were fears that Alex Eala would get sanctioned by the WTA for skipping the 2026 China Open.

Eala decided to represent the Philippines in Japan rather than participate in a mandatory WTA tournament. She was facing a $10,000, but the Philippine Tennis Association appealed on her behalf.

The current World No. 18 won a bronze medal at the Asian Games, which makes her decision a bit worth it.

Eala Gets Good News Ahead of Wuhan Open

Alex Eala
GettyEala Alexandra of Philippines celebrates a point against Wang Xiyu of China in their Tennis Women’s singles semi-finals on day twelve of the 20th Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya at Nagoya City Higashiyama Park Tennis Center on October 01, 2026 in Nagoya, Aichi, Japan.

On Monday, Alex Eala received some pretty good news from the Philippine Tennis Association ahead of her next tournament in Wuhan, China.

Speaking at the Philippine Senate Committee on Sports hearing, PHILTA executive director Tonette Mendoza announced that Eala will not be sanctioned by the WTA.

“The WTA just passed new rules for the following year, which I think will help all the players wanting to represent their country, because they reduce the (penalty),” Mendoza said via Manila Bulletin. “Thank you to the (PH) government, because it really went out that the government was opposing it. I think everybody was pressured that they cannot impose a fine on a person who wants to represent their country.”

“From the beginning, first we asked Alex if she was willing to join and she made a decision on her own that she wanted to represent the country,” the executive director added. “Sowe asked the WTA if they could waive any of the penalties that may be imposed on her. The WTA just asked us a few questions if she made the decision on her own, to which we said yes, and it’s an Olympic qualifier. Then they just never got back to us.”

According to Tennis 365, Eala needs to finish the year strong to remain in the Top 20 rankings. She’s currently ranked 18th, but missing the China Open, which was a WTA 1000 event, could have a huge effect depending on she performs in her final three tournaments.

Eala’s Ranking at 2026 Wuhan Open

Alex Eala, Asian Games
GettyPhilippines’ Alexandra Eala celebrates defeating Ukraine’s Oleksandra Oliynykova during their women’s singles second round tennis match on day five of the US Open tennis tournament at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York on September 3, 2026.

After the 2026 Asian Games, Alex Eala will be participating in the 2026 Wuhan Open. Eala is expected to be ranked 13th for the tournament, as per The Philippine Star.

It will be confirmed once the draw and more confirmations about the participants happen. Several top stars, like Elena Rybakina, Coco Gauff, Victoria Mboko and Amanda Anisimova, already withdrew due to various reasons.

The 2026 Wuhan Open begins on October 12 and ends six days later. It will be held at the Optics Valley International Tennis Center. There will be a new women’s champion since Gauff is the reigning title holder.

Juan Paolo David Juan Paolo David is a sports journalist covering basketball for Heavy. He has a decade of experience writing about the NBA and WWE. He's currently based in the Philippines. More about Juan Paolo David

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Alex Eala Gets Good News Ahead of 2026 Wuhan Open

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