Alex Eala Shares Personal Message After Attending Fashion Show in Paris

After earning a bronze medal at the 2026 Asian Games, Alex Eala attended a fashion event in Paris, France on Monday.

Eala was at the Chanel Women’s Wear Spring/Summer 2027 show as part of Paris Fashion Week. She was joined by her mother, Rizza Maniego-Eala, at the show.

In a post on her Instagram stories, Eala shared a personal message to her supportive mom along with a couple of images of them together at the event.

“A forever memory,” Eala wrote.

The tennis ace posted a carousel on Instagram. She wrote:

“Freedom, made tangible🪽🌌🌔 A beautiful collision of heritage, movement and artistry. Thank you @chanelofficial 🖤 #CHANELSpringSummer #CHANEL #PFW”

Her post garnered plenty of reactions from her tennis peers:

Zeynep Sonmez: “Yesss🩶🩶🩶🩶”

Coco Gauff: “Stunning”

Desirae Krawczyk: “😍”

Eva Lys: “The life she deserves”

Francis Alcantara: “Sheeeeesh”

Eala on Attending Paris Fashion Week

Speaking to Vogue Philippines, Alex Eala opened up about attending this year’s Paris Fashion Week amid her short break from the WTA tour.

“It’s so surreal to experience the collection, to experience Chanel in Paris,” Eala said via ABS-CBN News. “I wouldn’t have it any other way for my first show.”

Eala added what parts of the show and the designs she loved from the runway.

“I love the kind of wind dresses, very flowy,” Eala said. “I feel like one was inspired by day and the other by night.”

She added, “I also really love the very structured dresses, very simple and so many details. I love how they blended kind of simple silhouettes details. And I think everything was very wearable, and that what stood out to me.”

The 21-year-old star called it an experience of a lifetime to be attending Paris Fashion Week, especially as a “Chanel girl through and through.”

What’s Next for Eala?

After the 2026 Asian Games, Alex Eala will be back in action on October 12 in the 2026 Wuhan Open.

It’s a WTA 1000 tournament, which features some of the top tennis stars in the world today, like Aryna Sabalenka, Coco Gauff, Iga Swiatek and Mirra Andreeva, among others.

Eala will be competing in her third Wuhan Open. She lost to Katerina Siniakova in the first round in her tournament debut in 2024. She didn’t make the main draw last year after losing to Moyuka Uchijima in the qualifying round.

The current World No. 18 is also set to compete at the Ningbo Open later this month, the Japan Open in late October and the Hong Kong Tennis Open in early November.