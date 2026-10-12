TNA Moving On from Max Caster Following Bound For Glory Controversy

The Max Caster run in TNA may be done in a blink of an eye following Caster’s controversial comment at TNA’s Bound For Glory event this past weekend.

The former AEW star made his TNA debut at the event and dropped a line that caused a stir; “I drop bombs. You don’t even have to fly to Riyadh.”

Caster is perceived to have been referencing the missile attacks on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, but it did not go over as he may have liked.

Following the comment, social media barraged TNA with outrage over Caster’s lyric and the company decided to take action.

Sources tell False Finish that TNA will no longer be working with Max Caster. Caster’s freestyle included a line about him dropping bombs and not having to fly to Riyadh. The line raised eyebrows both within TNA and its partners globally. TNA has since removed all videos and photos from Caster’s appearance at #TNABoundForGlory last night. — False Finish (@FalseFinishHQ) October 12, 2026

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TNA removed video clips of Caster’s line as more complaints and outrage surfaced on social media and Caster’s TNA run appears finished after one match.