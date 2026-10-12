Hi, Subscriber

TNA Moving On from Max Caster Following Bound For Glory Controversy

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
TNA
Heavy

The Max Caster run in TNA may be done in a blink of an eye following Caster’s controversial comment at TNA’s Bound For Glory event this past weekend.

The former AEW star made his TNA debut at the event and dropped a line that caused a stir;  “I drop bombs. You don’t even have to fly to Riyadh.”

Caster is perceived to have been referencing the missile attacks on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, but it did not go over as he may have liked.

Following the comment, social media barraged TNA with outrage over Caster’s lyric and the company decided to take action.

 

https://platform.x.com/widgets.js

TNA removed video clips of Caster’s line as more complaints and outrage surfaced on social media and Caster’s TNA run appears finished after one match.

Anthony DiMoro is a veteran sports reporter who started his career back in 2011 with the launch of Sports Rants. Since then Anthony has covered all corners of the sports industry at Forbes, Huffington Post, News Break, Pro Football Network and more. Anthony has interviewed athletes such as Kobe Bryant, Derek Jeter, Cristiano Ronaldo, and many others. Anthony has also extensively covered marketing trends for outlets such as Search Engine Journal, gaming and content creation, and other entertainment verticals launching outlets such as Fright Nerd and Disko More about Anthony DiMoro

0 Comments

TNA Moving On from Max Caster Following Bound For Glory Controversy

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x