Alex Pereira Posts Awesome Hype Video for Sergei Pavlovich Fight

UFC heavyweight contender Alex Pereira shared an awesome hype video for his upcoming fight against Sergei Pavlovich at UFC 335.

During the UFC 332 broadcast, the UFC officially announced the long-rumored heavyweight bout between Pereira and Pavlovich for UFC 335, which takes place on December 12 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Not long after the UFC officially revealed Pereira vs. Pavlovich, the Brazilian shared an awesome hype video for the upcoming heavyweight banger.

Alex Pereira Shares Hype Video for Sergei Pavlovich Fight

Taking to his social media, Pereira shared an awesome hype video for the upcoming fight with Pavlovich.

Watch the video below, accompanied by the caption: “I’ll see you soon.”

Alex Pereira posted this promo video after his fight against Sergei Pavlovich got announced "I'll see you soon." 👀 #UFC335 https://t.co/sSJKCLnk83 pic.twitter.com/dIApJYI4jB — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) October 4, 2026

Sergei Pavlovich Favored to Beat Alex Pereira at UFC 335

After the UFC 335 co-main event between Pavlovich and Pereira was revealed, the betting odds were released for the fight, which see Pavlovich as a slight -130 favorite at open, with the comeback on the dog Pereira at +110.

Given that Pavlovich has far more experience fighting in the UFC heavyweight division, it’s not exactly surprising to see him listed as the betting favorite for this bout, especially given how much KO power that he possesses in his fists.

However, Pereira also has a ton of knockout power in his hands and feet, so you cannot discount him from potentially pulling off the slight upset in this fight, as he’s an excellent fighter who is looking to bounce back after a really tough TKO loss to Ciryl Gane in his heavyweight debut back in June at UFC Freedom 250.

Speaking of Gane, he is now the UFC heavyweight champion after former champion Tom Aspinall vacated his title, and he will make his first title defense when he battles undefeated star Josh Hokit at UFC 334 in November.

It goes without saying that the winner of the Gane vs. Hokit title fight will next take on the winner of the Pereira vs. Pavlovich fight sometime in 2027. The fight between the Brazilian and the Russian is the obvious No. 1 contender bout at heavyweight, and thus, the winner of the fight will be deserving of fighting for the belt.