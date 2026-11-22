UFC featherweight contender Kevin Vallejos wants to fight for the title next, following his big win at UFC Qatar.

In the co-main event of UFC Qatar, Vallejos earned the biggest win of his UFC career to date when he defeated former UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling via unanimous decision.

Now 5-0 in the UFC, Vallejos has made it clear what he wants next: a title shot against UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski.

Kevin Vallejos Stumps for Title Shot

Speaking to reporters after his big win over Sterling at UFC Qatar, Vallejos made it clear that he wants to fight Volkanovski next for the belt.

“So obviously we have to see what Volkanovski decides. But I do believe that I’m on the table as the next contender to fight for the title,” Vallejos said (via MMAjunkie.com).

One thing that is working against Vallejos right now is that Jean Silva, who is the only man to defeat Vallejos in his MMA career, is also waiting for a title shot at 145 lbs. But Vallejos believes that he should be next in line for the belt regardless of what Silva is doing right now.

Kevin Vallejos Confident He Beat Aljamain Sterling

As far as the Sterling fight goes, Vallejos is confident that he did enough to win on the judges’ scorecards, even though Sterling has been vocal in saying he thinks that the judges got the decision wrong.

“In my heart, I did truly believe that I won. In this game, you can’t really know 100 percent until you get the decision. I just waited for that to be read and I got it,” Vallejos said.

The Argentinian is proud that he was able to defeat the former champ.

“It was one of the biggest challenges of my career to fight an ex-champion like Aljamain Sterling. I would say in the striking actually he was a little more tricky than I expected. But in the wrestling, I actually put him on a really high pedestal. When I started wrestling with him and defending the takedowns, I actually felt really comfortable,” Vallejos said.

“It was very gratifying. I worked so hard in this camp to be able to defend both of those things, all of his takedowns and defending the back position and not even letting him get to that. Feeling so comfortable in that made me feel very gratified that I was able to do it.”