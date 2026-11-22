UFC welterweight veteran Jake Matthews issued a video statement following his unanimous decision loss at UFC Qatar.

Matthews was taken down and controlled on the ground for the majority of the three rounds he fought against Tahir Abdullayev at UFC Qatar, in what was a bad loss for the veteran Aussie.

Jake Matthews Speaks Out After UFC Qatar Loss

Taking to his social media after UFC Qatar, Matthews released a video statement about his latest defeat inside the Octagon.

“Hey everyone. Unlikely tonight here in Qatar. But you know, we train, we fly across the world, we fight someone. We give 100% and beyond that, it’s in God’s hands. Unscathed, uninjured, and we’ll be back,” Matthews said on his Instagram.

What’s Next for Jake Matthews?

Matthews has been in the UFC since 2014, and he has had some really good wins over the years, but he’s also had some really bad losses, as he’s been super inconsistent inside the Octagon.

This latest loss against Abdullayev is the latest example of how inconsistent Matthews is, as he was just unable to stop any of the takedowns from his opponent and keep the fight standing, where he would have had a chance to win the fight.

So, it will be interesting to see what’s next for Matthews. He has had 25 fights in the UFC, so he’s been around the sport for a long time, but he doesn’t seem to be really improving anymore.

The UFC is headed back to Sydney, Australia, in February, so that would be a good spot for Matthews to return to the Octagon for another hometown fight for the Aussie.

With that being said, it wouldn’t be completely shocking to see him get released, as the UFC has been cutting some of its veteran fighters lately as they look to restock the roster with new athletes from Dana White’s Contender Series.

If he does get another fight inside the Octagon, though, Matthews will likely be in a must-win situation, as there are tons of welterweights in the UFC, so going on a losing skid can lead to you being released.