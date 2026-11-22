UFC superstar Ilia Topuria issued a statement after his brother Aleksandre Topuria lost to Santiago Luna at UFC Qatar.

Topuria was a huge favorite to beat Luna at UFC Qatar, but instead he lost a competitive split decision in what was a big surprise to many.

Now, we know that Topuria suffered an in-fight injury that limited his performance.

Aleksandre Topuria Dislocated Shoulder

Per Ilia Topuria on his Instagram, Aleksandre Topuria suffered a dislocated left shoulder in the first round, which completely changed how the fight went, in the team’s opinion.

Here is Topuria’s statement, in full:

“As I always say, glory and pain walk hand in hand. In the opening minutes of the fight, my brother dislocated his left shoulder, completely changing the course of the fight. Many wondered why he wasn’t throwing combinations, going for takedowns, or keeping his guard up. The truth is, we didn’t get to see the Aleks we all know. Despite fighting with a dislocated shoulder and being forced to abandon his game plan, he still took the fight to a split decision. That alone speaks volumes about his heart.

“Nothing but respect for his opponent, but I can’t help wondering what would have happened if my brother had been at 100%. I’ve spent years in this sport, and one thing I’ve learned is that people will criticize you whether you win or lose. Usually, I couldn’t care less, but when it comes to my brother, I won’t stay silent.

“To those who celebrate other people’s defeats: focus on your own miserable lives. Your envy and hatred reveal more about you than they ever will about us. For years, people have tried to take advantage of us. And instead of being grateful for what we’ve done for them, some chose to spread lies and talk shit behind our backs. If you’re reading this wondering whether I’m talking about you, I probably am.

“This year has taught both of us that even the most prepared warriors can fall. But we also know something many people will never understand: a defeat doesn’t define a man. The way he rises after it does. And we will always rise. 2027, we’re coming for everything.”

What’s Next for Aleksandre Topuria?

After suffering a shoulder injury against Luna, Topuria is going to need to take some time off and heal up. But when he does return to the Octagon, he will likely get a bounce-back fight against someone ranked low in the UFC bantamweight division, as he is still a marketable fighter and someone with a lot of potential in the sport, despite this loss to Luna.

In a way, it’s somewhat impressive that Topuria was able to go to a split decision when he was injured in the very first round of the fight. But at the same time, he lost the fight, so he will need to bounce back and pick up a win in his next fight, as losing two straight fights would be detrimental to his UFC career.